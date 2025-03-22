  • home icon
  • "He's just done a lot" - Theo Von says Joe Rogan has given back immensely to the comedy and UFC communities

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 22, 2025 06:05 GMT
Theo Von appreciates Joe Rogan
Theo Von (right) appreciates Joe Rogan's (left) contribution to the comedy and UFC communities. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Theo Von recently shared his appreciation for Joe Rogan. Von lauded Rogan for elevating everything he's involved in and helping many people along the way.

Rogan has garnered a massive following due to his TV appearances, stand-up comedy, and, mainly, his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Many notable comedians have benefitted from their appearances on the widely popular podcast, as have some fighters.

During his appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Von discussed the UFC commentator's impact and influence on those around him, saying:

"Rogan has done so much for the community of comedians and UFC people. We get to go around those guys [UFC fighters] sometimes and get to talk to them [for Rogan]. I mean those guys are warriors… It's a fact that he [Rogan] has done a lot of that just by his own, by inviting comics to come and be at the fights, introducing comedians and people to the UFC by letting us be around that world."
Check out Theo Von's comments about Joe Rogan below (40:58):

youtube-cover
Joe Rogan tells Theo Von why he wanted to have Kamala Harris on JRE

Theo Von and Joe Rogan hosted Donald Trump on their podcasts last year, while Trump's opponent in the US presidential race, Kamala Harris, was criticized for not going on long-form, uncensored podcasts as part of her campaign.

Rogan was open to talking to Harris and wanted to get an idea of her true personality. He told Von during a JRE episode:

"People don’t want to have a nuanced perspective about anybody. That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to talk to Kamala Harris. I bet there’s a person in there, [and] I bet I can get to that person. I wanted to find that person."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (02:11):

youtube-cover

Edited by C. Naik
