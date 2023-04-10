Jens Pulver weighed in on the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and the returning Henry Cejudo, who will compete in the main event of UFC 288 on May 6.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Pulver shared his thoughts on the matchup and the mentality of both fighters heading into an important title fight for both their respective legacies. He mentioned that Sterling's approach could be different as he is fighting the former bantamweight champion, who never lost the title as he relinquished it and retired in 2020:

"In my eyes, he's [Aljamain Sterling] kind of not the champion in this fight. He's fighting the real champ...And you're gonna have to deal with that. So, that's already gonna put you in a different position, you can try to tell yourself that your champ but you know in the back of your mind the real champ is right here. You beat him and then obvously...you're the GOAT at [1]35[lbs]." [22:44 - 23:04]

The former UFC lightweight champion also spoke about 'Triple C's return following a three-year layoff from the sport. Pulver mentioned that it's possible that he can regain the bantamweight championship and that fans shouldn't be under the impression that he hasn't been training all this time, saying:

"I think the biggest thing is his style...As long as people don't think [Henry] Cejudo isn't training and isn't preparing. He's an incredible athlete, he really is. It'll be fun." [22:26 - 22:39]

It will be interesting to see whether Cejudo can regain the bantamweight championship, especially after a long layoff that saw him successfully transition to coaching.

Jens Pulver shares his thoughts on UFC-WWE merger

Jens Pulver weighed in on the massive announcement that the UFC and WWE will be merging to form a new entertainment powerhouse under Endeavor.

During the aforementioned interview, 'Lil' Evil' shared his thoughts on the merger. He noted that both entities are walking a fine line as it pertains to the perception of what they're proving to consumers, saying:

"I think you're walking a fine line when you do because for so long, that was one of the things we had to go against. We're not scripted. These are not fake fights, these are real fights...It's a fine line between the two and I think...one's can be fans of one and others can be fans of the other and you could be good to go." [32:09 - 32:32]

It will be interesting to see what the UFC and WWE have planned in the future.

