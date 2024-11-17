“He’s a knockout merchant” - Jonathan Haggerty says Thai megastar Rodtang oozes with destructive aura

Jonathan Haggerty knows firsthand the destructive knockout power that Rodtang Jitmuangnon possesses.

'The Iron Man' put his power on display at ONE 169, scoring a second career victory over British standout Jacob Smith to re-establish himself as the top dog in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Unfortunately, Rodtang lost 26 pounds of gold on the scale after failing to meet weight and hydration protocols. But, that didn't stop him from putting on another epic performance inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Offering his take on Rodtang's 'Iron Man' personal, Jonathan Haggerty labeled the Thai megastar a literal knockout merchant inside the Circle.

“He’s got that aura around him that he’s a knockout merchant,” Haggerty told Sky Sports in a recent interview.

Before making his way to the bantamweight division, 'The General' went toe-to-toe with 'The Iron Man' in back-to-back instant classics on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Is now the time for Jonathan Haggerty vs. Rodtang 3?

Stepping inside the Circle with Rodtang for the first time at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in 2019, Jonathan Haggerty was the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. After five action-packed rounds, 'The Iron Man' emerged as the winner and new king of the division.

However, that decision did come with a hint of controversy prompting the promotion to book a rematch between the two art of eight limbs icons five months later.

Running it back at ONE: A New Tomorrow, Rodtang left no question this time around—landing a vicious third-round knockout against the Brit to retain his title and close out their rivalry in a definitive fashion.

Now with Haggerty calling the bantamweight division home and Rodtang's recent struggles with making the flyweight limit, fans are clamoring for a threequel between the two P4P greats.

Is it time for Rodtang vs. Haggerty 3, or should 'The Iron Man' quit while he's ahead and focus on new challenges?

