"He’s known to get in fights backstage" - Joe Rogan introduces Khamzat Chimaev to podcast guest and fellow comic as "the scariest guy in the UFC"

Joe Rogan recently introduced Khamzat Chimaev to one of his latest podcast guests and honored the Chechen-born fighter as one of the "scariest" fighters to grace the UFC octagon.

Ad

Chimaev is widely considered among the most dangerous grapplers in the promotion and has an incredible undefeated record of 14-0. Given that 'Borz' is coming off an impressive first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 last October, where he cracked the Australian's jaw, it's no surprise that Rogan considers him the "scariest" fighter on the UFC roster.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Bert Kreischer (JRE #2291), Rogan introduced his fellow comedian to Chimaev and outlined why he considered the Chechen-born grappler among the most terrifying fighters. Recalling Chimaev's fight against Kevin Holland, he said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The scariest guy in the UFC, or one of the scariest, is from Chechnya... Khamzat Chimaev, he is a f**king animal. Have you ever seen that guy fight?... He’s a f**king monster, and he’s so aggressive, like relentlessly aggressive. He’s known to get in fights backstage and he’s just an animal. In post-fight interviews, he’s like, ‘I’ll f**king kill them all, I’ll kill them all." [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Ad

Watch the full JRE episode below:

Ad

When Joe Rogan called for Khamzat Chimaev to get a UFC middleweight title shot

After Khamzat Chimaev beat Robert Whittaker via a dominant first-round submission at UFC 308 last October, Joe Rogan was convinced the Chechen-born fighter needed a title shot.

During an episode of the JRE Fight Companion show, the UFC commentator strongly backed Chimaev fighting for the 185-pound belt and lauded his grappling prowess. He said:

Ad

"Once he gets a hold of you, it’s so dangerous. He gets a title shot, I think... He didn’t get touched. He ran through him and strangled him in the first round. He might be the guy. Think about this at 185: So this guy was killing himself to get to 170. At 185, he’s the f**king man. That guy’s a scary a** motherf**ker, scary. That grappling is next level." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Watch the full JRE Fight Companion episode below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.