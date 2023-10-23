"He's like a TikTok coach"- When Sean Strickland took a swipe at Francis Ngannou's boxing trainer and questioned his credentials

Sean Strickland once labeled Francis Ngannou's boxing trainer as a "TikTok" coach.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is currently gearing up for a fight against Tyson Fury this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout will be Ngannou's first-ever boxing matchup after leaving the UFC earlier this year.

While Francis Ngannou has teamed up with Mike Tyson to prepare for his fight, he's also training with Dewey Cooper, a former professional kickboxer who was the Cameroonian's boxing trainer from his UFC days.

During the pre-fight media scrum ahead of UFC Vegas 76 last year, Sean Strickland took shots at Dewey Cooper and called him a "TikTok" coach. He said:

"Dewey Cooper is like a TikTok coach. He's the guy that's like, 'Alright guys, I'm gonna have a speech everybody settle down give me a camera'. Like he wasn't a great kickboxer. Man, I might have to fight this fu*king guy when I see him now."

Eddie Hearns warns Francis Ngannou ahead of his fight against Tyson Fury

A lot has been said about the highly anticipated bout between Ngannou and Fury. While many believe the former UFC heavyweight champion could trouble 'The Gypsy King' with his power, others don't tend to agree, including Eddie Hearn.

Speaking to Boxing Social in a recent interview, Eddie Hearn was asked about the heavyweight clash. Responding to this, Hearn claimed that Tyson Fury will most likely "play" with Francis Ngannou inside the squared circle.

While further speaking about how Ngannou's power may not trouble Fury at all, Eddie Hearn had this to say:

"Fury may play with him and just hold him up. If Fury wants to, he’ll stop him in the first round, no problem. If not, he’ll school him, get him to gas out and stop him on his feet. He can’t win a round. He can’t hurt him. He could actually put his chin out and let Ngannou hit him clean and it wouldn’t bother him, honestly. They’re not strikers like boxers.”