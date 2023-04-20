"He’s a little b**ch gahdamn" - Fans rip into 'sore loser' for sucker punching opponent after losing youth wrestling match

A wrestling tournament at Oak Park River Forest High School in Oak Park on April 8 turned ugly when youth wrestler Hafid Alicea brutally sucker-punched his opponent Cooper Corder after losing a wrestling match.

After footage of the unfortunate incident went viral on social media, many users and wrestling fans were disappointed at the horrid sportsmanship on display. Many expressed their opinions in the comment section of a Twitter post by @DailyLoud, showing the assault.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud 8th grader fakes handshake and sucker punches his opponent after losing

One fan minced no words as he chastized the perpetrator for his spiteful behavior, writing:

"He lost AND he’s a little b**ch gahdamn."

IGZ @igzrap @DailyLoud He lost AND he's a little bitch gahdamn

Another fan wrote:

"If that kid can’t handle losing, then he is in trouble."

MikeyPerk @mikeyperk @DailyLoud If that kid can't handle losing then he is in trouble.

One user pointed out:

"And now going to be a convicted violent criminal."

MetalYinzer @MetalYinzer @igzrap @DailyLoud And now going to be a convicted violent criminal.

Another user used the opportunity to take a shot at Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot and wrote:

"That’s just another one of those “silly decisions” the Mayor of Chicago condones."

ToddMarks @ToddMarks @DailyLoud That's just another one of those "silly decisions" the Mayor of Chicago condones.

One fan opined:

"Kinda goes beyond being a sore loser and more of just a criminal."

Richo @rjcoolice @Go_DeeJay21 @DailyLoud Kinda goes beyond being a sore loser and more of just a criminal.

Another user wrote:

"It’s assault that should be viewed as a criminal offense."

One user pointed out:

"Definition of a sore loser."

searchme @Shiksahabibi @DailyLoud Should be charged and banned from competition

Olisa_Obioha @olisaobioha @DailyLoud This is what happens when you raise kids and don't teach them about consequences, when you raise them like life is a bed of roses and they can't be wrong. The old values need to be brought back

Jay D. Cartere @JayCartere



This is what happens when the world encourages people to be soft



Jay D. Cartere @JayCartere

This is what happens when the world encourages people to be soft

Little adversity makes people act crazy @DailyLoud Imagine being this much of a sore loser

Rowan Odubhain @RowanOdubhain @mikeyperk @DailyLoud This is what happen when you give out trophies to everyone. They cant handling losing - FIXED lol

Youth wrestling sucker punch: High school competitor speaks out after getting knocked out by spiteful opponent

Cooper Corder never expected his wrestling match against Hafid Alicea to end the way it did. The 14-year-old high school wrestler competed in the 'Beat The Streets' tournament in Oak Park earlier this month.

Corder of SPAR Wrestling Academy faced Alicea of Maine West High School in a freestyle match and was on his way to getting his hand raised after beating his opponent with a score of 14-2. When the referee called the two young boys to shake hands, Alicea faked a handshake just before throwing a sucker punch that dropped Corder to the mat.

The perpetrator was then escorted away by the referee just as Corders' parents rushed to their son's aid. While Cooper Corder is doing fine, he did suffer from a deviated septum as a result of the attack.

The highly decorated youngster, who's won over 500 matches since the age of four, recently spoke out about the incident. Outlining his future plans, he said:

"I didn't want to retaliate... And I didn't want to get hit again.... At these next couple of tournaments, I'm going to be known as the kid who got punched... But I don't want that to oversee all of my accomplishments. I would love to wrestle at a Division I level and accomplish other things I want to in life, like Olympic gold medals and all of that."

