"He’s lost the plot", "Another forever-saved episode" - Fans divided as Joe Rogan reunites with Jordan Peterson for another podcast episode

Fans gave mixed reactions to Jordan B. Peterson's recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Peterson is a Canadian clinical psychologist who is known for his conservative-leaning views and socio-political issues. While he finds significant support in a section of society, others have been critical of him.

Ad

Peterson, who has appeared on the JRE podcast several times in the past, has engaged with Rogan on a variety of topics. @thejrecompanion recently took to Instagram and shard the details of the podcast episode No.2308, which aired on April 22.

Check out the post below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the podcast featuring Peterson. While many fans criticized his views expressed in recent years, a few seemed to be excited to listen to his conversation with Rogan on the podcast.

One fan commented:

"He's lost the plot. Can't stand him anymore."

Another fan wrote:

"Another forever-saved episode, thank you both,"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Ad

Fan reactions

Jordan B. Peterson explains to Joe Rogan what fascinates young men about Andrew Tate

In recent years, former kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate has gained significant fame with his views on masculanity and role of women in the society, among other sensitive issues.

Ad

During his appearnce on the aforementioned episode of The Joe Rogan Exprience podcast, Jordan B. Peterson shared his opinion on what attracts young men to Andrew Tate's views, stating:

"They'd rather be Andrew Tate than an incel, and they're right. It's best to give the Devil its due. If you had to choose between being kind of flabby, unhealthy and resentful and in your basement, looking at pornography, hating women because all of them reject you all the time and you desere it, you're ineffectual and the future looks pretty damn gloomy..."

Ad

He added:

"And then you see Andrew Tate, who's tough and hyper masculine in a manner that's almost parody and wealthy and famous, and apparently has women at his disposal, you're like, I'd much rather be him than me."

Check out Jordan B. Peterson's comments below (2:17):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.