"He’s making so much money" - Former champion reveals why $250 million man Canelo Alvarez is avoiding David Benavidez fight

Former unified super-middleweight boxing champion Joe Calzaghe recently weighed in on why a Canelo Alvarez-David Benavidez fight hasn't come to fruition yet. As things stand, Alvarez is currently preparing for a bout against IBF super-middleweight champion William Scull on May 3.

However, many fans and boxing pundits had hoped the 34-year-old would be facing Benavidez instead. Benavidez is widely considered to be one of the biggest threats to Alvarez's dominance at the top of the sport. He claimed his first world title aged just 20 and in the eight years since, has amassed an undefeated record of 30-0 (26 KOs).

Due to the rise of David Benavidez, he now sits alongside Terrence Crawford as one of the most anticipated opponents for Canelo Alvarez to face before he calls time on his career.

Whilst there have been reports suggesting that 'Canelo' has agreed to face Crawford later this year, there is a growing narrative amongst the boxing community that the Alvarez is purposefully dodging Benavidez as he presents a major risk.

Joe Calzaghe recently shared his thoughts on the situation during an interview with Boxing Scene, and said that he believes the fight hasn't happened because Alvarez has already made so much money in his boxing career, there doesn't appear to be a big enough paycheck to entice him to take the risk. He explained:

“I’d love to have seen him [Alvarez] against Benavidez...but he’s making so much money I suppose he hasn’t got to fight Benavidez. It [Benavidez]’s a very risky fight for him...It’s not that I don’t think Canelo can’t beat him, but he’s a big, strong, tall, rangy fighter and a bigger fighter altogether...That’s a fight I want to see."

Jake Paul doubles down on belief Canelo Alvarez bout will happen

Jake Paul recently doubled down on his belief that he will face Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match. Talks between the two camps appeared to be going positively and the pair were reportedly close to agreeing a blockbuster bout for this summer. Those talks ended after Alvarez stated he wanted to face "real fighters" instead, and ended up signing a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh.

Despite the talks breaking down, 'The Problem Child' has reiterated his interest in facing the boxing star. Speaking in a recent interview with CNN, Paul said:

"It’s going to happen, and it’s going to be even better for me when it happens. He should’ve got me when I’m not nearly as skilled as him."

