  • “He’s had so many losses” - Sanzhar Zakirov blasts ‘old man’ Jarred Brooks after American suffers another setback

"He's had so many losses" - Sanzhar Zakirov blasts 'old man' Jarred Brooks after American suffers another setback

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 11, 2025 10:15 GMT
Sanzhar Zakirov - Photo by ONE Championship
Sanzhar Zakirov - Photo by ONE Championship

Undefeated Russian MMA star Sanzhar Zakirov is fresh off an impressive three-round unanimous decision victory over China’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ Hu Yong last weekend, and he’s already firing shots at a former ONE world champion.

Sanzhar Zakirov took home the victory on the judges’ scorecards at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, impressively dominating his opponent.

After the fight, the Russian blasted former ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks for earlier comments on his fighting style.

youtube-cover
‘Tornado’ told veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

“Jarred, you should learn how to shut your mouth.”

Zakirov added:

“Jarred — the old man — needs to rest. He’s the one who really needs the rest and recovery. He’s had so many losses in a row, and if it keeps going this way, his career’s gonna be done.”
Meanwhile, Brooks, who also competed at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video, suffered a second-round submission defeat to Zakirov’s countryman, no.2-ranked contender Mansur Malachiev.

Sanzhar Zakirov admits he needs to level up his game

The fights are getting tougher and tougher for ‘Tornado’ Sanzhar Zakirov, and he believes it’s because his opponents have started to get a beat on his style.

Which is why the 22-year-old feels it’s important to head back to the drawing board despite his victory at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video last weekend.

He told Nick Atkin:

“Actually, I want to take a little break for a few months — travel, train in a few different countries, level up — because I feel like my opponents are starting to study me. They know how I work. I think I could’ve finished this fight differently. I could’ve finished him, but sometimes things don’t go to plan. It’s okay.”

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
