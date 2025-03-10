“He’s no match for Rodtang” - Johan Ghazali doubts Japanese star Takeru’s chances against ‘The Iron Man’

Johan Ghazali still expects Rodtang Jitmuangnon to get his hand raised against Takeru Segawa in the curtain closer of the blockbuster ONE 172 mega-event on March 23. Speaking in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive, the insightful Ghazali acknowledged the unpredictability of the fight game and agreed that anybody can be beaten at any given time:

Ad

"You never know what can happen. He can potentially shock Rodtang."

However, 'Jojo' expressed his belief that the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion is still the superior striker, adding:

"But, on paper, I feel he’s no match for Rodtang. That said, I’m sure he’s training hard, and he's training hard to try and beat Rodtang."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans and pundits alike have Rodtang pegged as the favorite in this long-awaited five-round flyweight kickboxing war slated to go down inside the fabled grounds of Japan's Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

However, as Ghazali pointed out, Takeru has already proven that he cannot be underestimated. 'The Natural Born Crusher' has displayed his warrior's spirit in his first two outings in the home of martial arts.

The Japanese megastar weathered a disastrous start versus Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 last year to come away with a dazzling come-from-behind knockout win.

Rodtang, of course, is a massive step up in competition, but Takeru is more motivated than ever to come out victorious in front of his hometown fans.

Ad

Johan Ghazali says Takeru gives it his all regardless of the outcome

Johan Ghazali admires Takeru for leaving everything on the line each time he steps inside the Circle. The Team Vasileus star has never been in a boring fight, which makes him the perfect dance partner for Rodtang.

Ad

The Malaysian-American phenom said in the same Sportskeeda MMA interview:

"He never loses. The loss is just on the record, but when you put on a show like Takeru does, he’s always a winner, you get what I mean? He loses on paper, but you can tell he always gives it his 100 percent."

Don't miss ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, which will air live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.