“He's never met someone with my power” - Johan Ghazali confident his KO prowess would nullify Johan Estupinan’s wild striking 

Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali remains unbothered about his next opponent's undefeated 26-0 record. On Jan. 24, 'Jojo' will trade heavy leather with fellow knockout artist Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Estupinan has been terrific as advertised, winning his first four matches in the world's largest martial arts organization. So far, no one has been able to deal with the Columbian firecracker's overwhelming striking.

'Panda Kick' even collected back-to-back $50,000 performance bonuses in his last two bouts, which featured chilling finishes against Sean Climaco and Zakaria El Jamari, respectively.

Needless to say, not a lot of fighters in the flyweight Muay Thai division are exactly lining up to face Estupinan.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, as far as Johan Ghazali is concerned, he's ready to fight fire with fire and test the flashy 22-year-old's defense. The Malaysian-American sensation shared during the ONE 170 virtual media day:

"So I feel he's never met someone with my power. And as soon as he gets hit with my power, he would go down."

An astute student of the game, Ghazali has done his due diligence in the film room and has observed some discrepancies in Estupinan's game.

The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp representative is ready to exploit those deficiencies at ONE 170 and give Estupinan a taste of his own medicine.

Johan Ghazali says Johan Estupinan will be in for a rude awakening

While Johan Ghazali is not discrediting Johan Estupinan's perfect run so far, the confident 18-year-old believes he'll be the one to halt the hype train. In the same interview, 'Jojo' quipped that 'Panda Kick's last opponents are nowhere near his level.

That said, Ghazali expects to humble Estupinan and bring him back down to earth with a savage beating once they share the ring.

"Before this, he fought guys who weren't on his level. So when people tell me Estupinan is undefeated, he has a lot of knockouts in his resume, this or that, it really doesn't mean much for me."

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.