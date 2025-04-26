  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He's one of the best in the world” - Tye Ruotolo acknowledges Dante Leon as one of the biggest threats to his reign

“He's one of the best in the world” - Tye Ruotolo acknowledges Dante Leon as one of the biggest threats to his reign

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 26, 2025 08:30 GMT
Tye Ruotolo (left) and Dante Leon (right)
Tye Ruotolo (left) and Dante Leon (right)

Familiarity among top athletes is quite common, especially in the elite level of submission grappling, and so are rematches. But not every repeat matchup carries the weight that Tye Ruotolo vs Dante Leon does at ONE Fight Night 31, where there sits 26 pounds of gold on the line.

Ad

Ruotolo and Leon are very well-acquainted at this point. With two prior meetings and one win each in the running score, they both know just how much of a threat the other is.

Credit where credit is due, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion acknowledges Leon's skills and achievements.

"Dante is one of the best in the world," Ruotolo said. "He just submitted Mica Galvao. He's one of the best in the world for his size, and so am I."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It's less of a promotion and more of recognition. Heading into their trilogy and first promotional fight, the champ is sure not to let his guard down against the long-time rival.

Ad

Tye Ruotolo expects his and Dante Leon's evolved arsenal to be on display at ONE Fight Night 31

Grapplers adapt to the demands of competition, sharpening details, adjusting timing, and finding new, reliable weapons in what were once seen as low-percentage techniques.

With both Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon at the highest level of submission grappling, the reigning champ expects this to be the case for both of them in their title match in Bangkok.

Ad
"Even with Dante, it's hard to change a bunch as a grappler, you know? I know I'm more well-rounded than I was back then, a little bit," he said. "My guard's a bit better for sure. I'm sure he's made the same changes, even the ankle locks have been coming back in style."

Tye Ruotolo will be defending the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against challenger Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and the United States can catch the action with an active Prime Video subscription.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications