"He's the only one who didn't" - Andrew Tate applauds former USA President Donald Trump for his stance on war policies

Andrew Tate recently did an interview with Piers Morgan, and it has since made headlines all over the world. From the Israel-Palestine conflict to Tate's personal ideas and philosophies, the two went over a number of different subjects.

Given the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, the idea of war, it's implications, and what people are forced to go through as a result it was a central theme to the interview.

At one point, Andrew Tate got heated with Morgan's line of questioning, and ended up applauding former U.S President Donald Trump. The older Tate brother said:

"Why can't we sit and say, nobody should be dying, let's stop using the best military weaponry on the planet to blow the limbs off children? Why can't we say that without being deemed some sort of terrorist sympathizer, or an anti-semite? It's insanity. Trump came along and didn't start a single war, he's the only one who didn't, they're going to come along and make him the bad guy? When a new president comes along, it's just endless death and killing."

The debate stemmed from the idea that Israel's actions against Palestine have been in self-defense and mark attempts to root out the Hamas organization from Palestine, an opinion that has been expressed by the likes of Ben Shapiro and Piers Morgan.

Check out the clip here (33:50 for Tate's comments on Trump):

Tristan Tate commends Andrew Tate's 'message' in Piers Morgan interview

The heavily publicized Piers Morgan interview with 'Cobra' recently went live, but what fans may not know is that Morgan also took the time to interview Andrew Tate's younger brother, Tristan.

While a much shorter and less heated conversation, Tristan went over a number of talking points with the British host. At the very conclusion of their interview, Tristan gave a passionate statement on the ideas and philosophies his brother, Andrew, has preached.

He said:

"I believe Andrew's message is one, overwhelmingly positive. Absolutely, overwhelmingly positive and I believe he is an extremely important mark in the spectrum of opinions out there. When you delete Andrew Tate, the mean average of people will drift down this toilet of degeneracy and become less like Andrew Tate. He's a professional athlete, with a clean criminal record, massively financially successful, he's kind, he's generous, he runs his own charity, he's the best brother, he's the best father, I wish more men would be like him."

Check out Tristan Tate's comments here (33:50):