"He's the one on steroids" - Logan Paul blasts Canelo Alvarez for calling him 'disrespectful'

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has sounded off on multiple-weight world boxing champion Canelo Alvarez after the latter accused Logan and his brother Jake of disrespecting the sport. Logan also accused Alvarez of being a steroid user.

Canelo Alvarez is the current #1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world and most recently defeated Callum Smith by unanimous decision. In an interview with TMZ Sports following his win earlier this month, Canelo shared his thoughts on Jake and Logan Paul.

Canelo stated that YouTubers such as Logan Paul and his brother Jake show a lack of respect to true fighters by calling out famous personas from the world of combat sports. Canelo said that YouTubers and former basketballers like Nate Robinson (who Jake Paul knocked out recently) shouldn't even have boxing licenses in the first place.

Canelo further stated that if he wasn't busy, he'd invite Jake and Logan Paul over for a sparring session, so that they could know what the sport is all about:

“For true fighters, I do believe that it’s a lack of respect,” Alvarez said. “I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all about money. I’m focused right now on other projects, I have other stuff going on. I would invite (Jake and Logan Paul) over for a sparring session so they truly know what it’s all about. I don’t agree that people who are basketball players or who are YouTubers get licenses.”

Logan Paul claims Canelo Alvarez is 'salty' because he has the chance to beat Floyd Mayweather

Canelo’s comments drew the ire of Logan Paul, and Paul was quick to issue a fiery response to the pound-for-pound king during an interview with The Night Shift Gaming’s Mike Majlak.

Logan Paul accused Canelo Alvarez of getting caught for using steroids twice in his otherwise impeccable career. Logan also claimed that Alvarez is perhaps jealous because he lost to Floyd Mayweather, while Paul still has the chance to defeat the undefeated legend:

“I think he’s the guy who got caught using steroids twice.” Paul said (via TheSunUK). “You wanna talk about ‘disrespecting boxing’, let’s talk about a guy who didn’t play by the rules. F**k you! I think he’s salty because I get a chance to beat Mayweather and he lost to him. It’s his one loss. I get the shot that he failed to do.”

Logan Paul is set to take on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on February 20.