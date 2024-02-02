“He’s on a personal quest to take RDR’s belts” – Chatri Sityodtong on Anatoly Malykhin-Reinier De Ridder feud ahead of ONE 166: Qatar rematch

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is stoked for Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder’s rematch, which headlines ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Almost 15 months after their main event thriller in Manila, Philippines, there is no grander stage for them to renew their rivalry when ONE heads to the region for their first event live from the Lusail Sports Arena.

‘The Dutch Knight’ is eager to even the scores after denting his perfect MMA slate against the Russian in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5.

With his ONE middleweight world title on the line, the submission specialist will not leave any stone unturned throughout his training camp.

Meanwhile, Anatoly Malykhin is on the cusp of writing his name in the history books should he be able to take out the Breda native next month, a victory that would see him become MMA’s first three-division world champion.

Breaking down the ONE 166 headliner, Sityodtong spoke highly of both men while touching on their rivalry before they throw down on the global stage.

The lifelong martial artist told BJ Penn:

“I think, you know, this was a little bit more personal for Anatoly Malykhin because I think when RDR called him out, I think called him out for light heavyweight and then called him out for heavyweight, and there was a little bit of banter, back-and-forth, and Anatoly took it personally and so, you know, I think he’s on a personal quest to take RDR’s belts.”

“I mean that's just my opinion. I don't know what's going on exactly, but that's how the fight was made. They both wanted a rematch and hats off to RDR, man. After getting blasted by Anatoly I think most fighters would not be so readily available to accept a rematch. But RDR wants it. He's a warrior. A true champion.”

Anatoly Malykhin promises ‘the best performance’ at ONE 166: Qatar

The two-division king has looked more dangerous each time he sets foot on the global stage of ONE Championship.

With his victory over Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22, the Russian juggernaut took his career record to a pristine 13-0 alongside a 100 percent finis rate.

Armed with confidence, Anatoly Malykhin hopes to extend that streak when he returns at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

In a past interview with the South China Morning Post, Anatoly Malykhin said:

“I just want to give the people the best show and the best performance. I'm willing to go there and give the best show. I want to see all the support. I want to hear all the claps and all the screams of all the people.”