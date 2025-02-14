“He’s really improving” - Joshua Pacio gives props to Jarred Brooks for evolution as a fighter since last meeting

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio knows exactly what he's walking into when he faces Jarred Brooks in their high-stakes trilogy fight at ONE 171: Qatar. And if you ask him, the American has only gotten more dangerous over the years.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Filipino champion acknowledged Brooks' growth since their first encounter:

"In his speed and in his power, he's truly improving. It's also a factor that he's been really active, so he's really improving. Since he's been competing, he's truly getting better."

Their first clash at ONE 164 in 2022 saw Brooks snatch the belt with a dominant performance, but the score evened out in their chaotic rematch last year, which ended in a disqualification due to an illegal spike from Brooks. With ONE 171: Qatar little more than a week out, Pacio is preparing to face the best version of 'The Monkey God' yet.

"A fighter that isn't scared to get taken down" - Joshua Pacio bringing a bulletproof mindset in grudge match with Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio has no intention of backing down when he steps into the cage in his trilogy encounter with Jarred Brooks. The Filipino champ refuses to be bullied and isn't just defending takedowns - he's firing back. He told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"The thing that I want to show is a fighter that isn't scared of what's gonna happen in the ring. A fighter that isn't scared to get taken down. A fighter that isn't scared to get put in a precarious position on the ground. I want to show that I know what to do now."

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion is coming into this fight with a bulletproof mindset and a point to prove.

Catch the action at Lusail Sports Sports Arena on February 20, or live at watch.onefc.com.

