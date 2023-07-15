“He's rolled over like a b**ch” - Jake Paul blasts ‘boring’ Nate Diaz for failing to promote upcoming showdown

Jake Paul is unhappy about Nate Diaz slacking in promoting their upcoming boxing match. 'The Problem Child' is set to face the Stockton slugger in the squared circle on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The highly anticipated fight will also mark Diaz's boxing debut.

While this fight was initially hyped due to the infamous altercation between Diaz's crew and Jake Paul's team, it seems Paul is worried about the excitement dying down due to Nate Diaz not engaging with him enough. The Stockton slugger remained cordial in their first pre-fight presser and hasn't reacted to any of 'The Problem Child's verbal barbs.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, Jake Paul aired his frustrations and claimed Nate Diaz dropped the ball promoting their fight. He said:

"He talked a lot more sh*t to me before we signed up to fight. So, he’s kind of being a b*tch in that sense. I expected more out of him, and I expected him to carry that gangster attitude and not take my insults. But he’s pretty much rolled over like a b*tch and has been quite boring, which pisses me off."

With over two weeks until fight night and given the mercurial personalities involved, fireworks could go off anytime. They are scheduled to come face-to-face once again before the fight.

Jorge Masvidal on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. The former 'BMF' titleholder has previously faced the Stockton native for the BMF title at UFC 244 in November 2019.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA hour 'Gamebred' was asked to share his thoughts on the matchup and give his predictions about its outcome. Taking a surprisingly neutral stand, he stated:

"There's a lot of advantages that Jake has going into the fight. All that being said, Nate is Nate. I can see him making this a dog fight, taking it to the later rounds... Nate's not the best athlete, but [Jake] has never met a competitor like that... If he doesn't knockout Nate, Nate's going to find a way to get in his face... I wouldn't be surprised if this guy won or that guy won."

calfkicker @calfkickercom Jorge Masvidal on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

While the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight was initially slated to be an eight-round affair, it was changed to ten rounds upon team Diaz's request. The fight is set to be contested at 185 pounds.