"He's still b*tching", "Ego has grown" - Fans get annoyed with "cry baby" Tom Aspinall going off at Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic yet again

Tom Aspinall appears determined to book an undisputed title fight against UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones next and recently sounded off on the promotion for snubbing him in favor of Stipe Miocic.

In November last year, Jones was booked against Miocic for a heavyweight title fight at UFC 295. However, 'Bones' was forced out of the contest due to injury, and the matchup was indefinitely postponed. Aspinall stepped in on short notice to face Sergei Pavlovich for an interim title instead.

The Englishman won the fight via first-round knockout and took the interim championship home. However, he'll have to wait for a while before he gets an opportunity to unify his title, thanks to the UFC's commitment to making the Jones-Miocic fight happen next.

Tom Aspinall hasn't been happy about having to wait on the sidelines for Jones to fight Miocic and had previously called for 'Bones' to be stripped of his title. The Englishman recently took to social media and reiterated his objections to Miocic getting a shot at Jones next.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Aspinall outlined his frustration at being snubbed, and while he admitted Miocic had a better resume, he stated that he should be next in line for Jones since he was the interim heavyweight champion.

After @mma_orbit posted a compilation of three of Aspinall's posts in a single tweet, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Tom's ego has grown massively."

Another fan wrote:

"Dana told him what it was, and he's still b*tching. He's going to be fighting [Ciryl] Gane soon."

One user tweeted:

"Jones is living rent free in the cry baby Tom's head"

Tom Aspinall defends his social media comments to protest against a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight

Tom Aspinall isn't on board with Jon Jones fighting Stipe Miocic, and he's unwilling to back down from his position. The Englishman recently responded to a fan comment asking him to be patient and explained why he's so keen on getting the opportunity to unify the heavyweight championship against Jones next.

As mentioned above, Aspinall feels snubbed by the UFC and isn't afraid of expressing his thoughts about it. In an X post, he pointed out how long it's been since Miocic fought and wrote:

"Last time Stipe fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2. He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who’s the interim champ, active and ranked #1 in the world right now. This makes me quite upset."

After a fan responded to his post by reminding him that Miocic is an MMA legend and will retire sooner rather than later, the 30-year-old replied saying:

"I agree he is a legend. But I’m selfish and want to prove I’m the best, so I’ll cry if I want to."

