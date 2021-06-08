Daniel Cormier reveals who he thought was the winner of the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather

Daniel Cormier believes it was Logan Paul who won the recent showdown between him and Floyd Mayweather. While speaking on the most recent edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier praised Logan Paul for his athleticism but also credited Mayweather for his business mindset.

Cormier added that Mayweather, being as smart as he is, fought a fighter that had no chance of beating or hurting him. 'Money' also attracted a huge crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to watch his bout with Logan Paul, while making a boatload of money.

"Kid's an athlete too right? The kid wrestled, he's a stud and you can tell he took this thing seriously because he tried. He's way bigger than Floyd but hats off to him. Floyd's a genius though right?" said Cormier.

Floyd's a guy that is 44 years old, he's 50-0, when he decides to make a boatload of money. He goes and fights someone that has no chance of beating him, no chance of hurting him and he gets a ton of people in the Hard Rock Stadium and makes a hundred million dollars. Like who can do that?" added Cormier.

Daniel Cormier was also critical of Floyd Mayweather's performance against Logan Paul

DC was also a bit critical of Mayweather's performance against Logan Paul. The former UFC heavyweight champion believes Mayweather tried to take Paul out of the fight but couldn't really finish the job.

Cormier added that, in his honest opinion, Logan Paul was the winner of the fight after surviving Mayweather's onslaught for eight straight rounds.

"But the reality is this, Floyd Mayweather, as the fight went on, it looked like he actually tried to get the kid out of there and he couldn't really do it. Because Paul kept grabbing him, Paul kept holding and was able to land eight rounds. That's crazy, so the winner of the night, if I'm being honest, has to be Logan Paul," said Cormier.

Logan Paul, in only his third professional fight, was taken to the limit by the veteran Floyd Mayweather. However, the undefeated boxer failed to KO 'Maverick' during their bout.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar