"He's more terrible in real life" - Renato Moicano's wife hilariously sheds light on behind-the-camera persona of the Brazilian

UFC featherweight fan-favorite Renato Moicano may have introduced the MMA world to a new fan-favorite: his wife Priscila van der Broocke. Priscila has a record of 1-0 in MMA, with her sole win coming by way of a first-round KO punch. It seems she shares her husband's natural ferocity inside the cage.

What Priscila also shares with her husband, it seems, is his sense of humor. In a video clip taken from Moicano's YouTube channel, the husband and wife duo has a hilarious banter captured on camera.

Renato Moicano said:

"Hey, Priscila, talk to the camera. Is YouTube Renato the same as real-life Renato or not?"

Without missing a beat, Priscila savagely responded with:

"He's worse -- he's more terrible in real life...Talks a lot of nonsense. Clown. A little clown."

Listen to the two banter here:

Beneil Dariush fires shots at Renato Moicano ahead of their UFC 317 clash

At UFC 317 next month, Renato Moicano will face fellow fan-favorite Beneil Dariush late next month. The two were supposed to face each other earlier this year at UFC 311, but Moicano was moved to the main event after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of his title fight with Islam Makhachev due to injury.

Because of this, Dariush was left without an opponent but was compensated handsomely by the UFC for showing up and making weight. 'Money', despite his best efforts, was ultimately submitted by Makhachev in the first round with his signature D'Arce choke.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Dariush brazenly said that he would have done way better than the Brazilian fighter, if he was given the opportunity instead.

The Iranian-American fighter said:

''I would have won. It would been a finish for sure. It wasn't gonna got five rounds. The way Makhachev and I fight, it's not going five rounds...Neither of us has ever lost a decision. He doesn't lose decisions, I don't really lose decisions, so, I don't think I was gonna lose that fight."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (14:04):

