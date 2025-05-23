  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "He's more terrible in real life" - Renato Moicano's wife hilariously sheds light on behind-the-camera persona of the Brazilian

"He's more terrible in real life" - Renato Moicano's wife hilariously sheds light on behind-the-camera persona of the Brazilian

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified May 23, 2025 14:59 GMT
Renato Moicano (left) and his wife Priscila (right) share a hilarious moment on camera. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Renato Moicano (left) and his wife Priscila (right) share a hilarious moment on camera. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC featherweight fan-favorite Renato Moicano may have introduced the MMA world to a new fan-favorite: his wife Priscila van der Broocke. Priscila has a record of 1-0 in MMA, with her sole win coming by way of a first-round KO punch. It seems she shares her husband's natural ferocity inside the cage.

Ad

What Priscila also shares with her husband, it seems, is his sense of humor. In a video clip taken from Moicano's YouTube channel, the husband and wife duo has a hilarious banter captured on camera.

Renato Moicano said:

"Hey, Priscila, talk to the camera. Is YouTube Renato the same as real-life Renato or not?"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Without missing a beat, Priscila savagely responded with:

"He's worse -- he's more terrible in real life...Talks a lot of nonsense. Clown. A little clown."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Listen to the two banter here:

Ad

Beneil Dariush fires shots at Renato Moicano ahead of their UFC 317 clash

At UFC 317 next month, Renato Moicano will face fellow fan-favorite Beneil Dariush late next month. The two were supposed to face each other earlier this year at UFC 311, but Moicano was moved to the main event after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of his title fight with Islam Makhachev due to injury.

Ad

Because of this, Dariush was left without an opponent but was compensated handsomely by the UFC for showing up and making weight. 'Money', despite his best efforts, was ultimately submitted by Makhachev in the first round with his signature D'Arce choke.

Ad

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Dariush brazenly said that he would have done way better than the Brazilian fighter, if he was given the opportunity instead.

The Iranian-American fighter said:

''I would have won. It would been a finish for sure. It wasn't gonna got five rounds. The way Makhachev and I fight, it's not going five rounds...Neither of us has ever lost a decision. He doesn't lose decisions, I don't really lose decisions, so, I don't think I was gonna lose that fight."
Ad

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments below (14:04):

youtube-cover
About the author
Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.

Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.

Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.

Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications