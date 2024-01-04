"He's top tier" - Anthony Joshua offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua has weighed in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Next month in Saudi Arabia, fans will finally get to see 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat'. After years of talk and having plans for a Dec. 23 date blown up by Francis Ngannou, the fight seems destined to finally happen.

Whenever Fury and Usyk do head to the ring on Feb. 17, it will be to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in two decades. The last to accomplish that feat was the great Lennox Lewis, and both men hope to etch their name in history next to 'The Lion'.

One man who has a keen interest in the bout is Joshua. 'AJ' returned to the ring late last month, defeating Otto Wallin by fifth-round knockout. Speaking in a recent interview with Boxing Social, the British boxer was asked about Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

There, the former champion stated that he was still conflicted about the bout. However, Joshua believes that the Ukranian will do enough on fight night to get it done. He stated:

“I’ve fought Usyk, I think he’s a phenomenal fighter and he’s got a great team around him, and you’re only as good as your team. After being in the ring with him and studying him, still studying him now, I think he’s the one to edge it, probably because I’ve experienced his ring generalship and ring-craft on two occasions. I think he’s top tier.”

Anthony Joshua plans to attend Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

As previously stated, Anthony Joshua has a vested interest in Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

'AJ' has previously stated that he still hopes to accomplish his lifelong goal. That goal is to become an undisputed heavyweight champion. While he got close in his first title reign, he failed to make history.

Instead, he will be ringside to watch 'The Gypsy King' or 'The Cat' next month. Speaking at the post-fight press conference following his win over Otto Wallin last month, Joshua revealed plans to attend the card.

Having previously called to face the winner of the bout, Joshua's comments come as no surprise. At the post-fight presser, he stated:

“I’ll try and be here. I tend not to go to many fights but Saudi’s putting on really good shows, that’s an iconic fight, so I’ll try and get out here with the team."

Check out Anthony Joshua's comments (13:00)