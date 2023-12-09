"He's been training his b**t off" - Former UFC fighter predicts potential Conor McGregor return at UFC 300

Conor McGregor's former 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) counterpart, Urijah Faber, recently gave his take on the Irishman's much-awaited comeback.

McGregor has been away from the octagon for over two years following his ill-fated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. After undergoing extensive physical rehabilitation, 'The Notorious' made his public return as a coach on the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' opposite Michael Chandler earlier this year.

Given their fierce rivalry on the show, the two men were expected to throw down in the cage after the season concluded. However, the McGregor-Chandler fight is yet to come to fruition, with the former two-division champion's absence from the USADA testing pool thought to be a significant reason behind the delay.

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor officially re-entered the USADA testing pool in October and will be eligible to compete in April/May 2024, right around when UFC 300 will take place. While the headliner for the momentous event hasn't been revealed, former UFC star Uriah Faber thinks McGregor could feature in the main event.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Faber was asked who would be UFC 300's biggest surprise announcement. He replied:

"It's not going to be me... Conor's been training his butt off. I've been checking him out, he trains himself, he trains his kid, he rides on his yacht, he drinks beer and some whisky, I think he's ready... Yeah, [Michael Chandler] maybe. Anybody, Conor's always talking crap to everybody, so you never know who could pop up as a good fight."

Catch Urijah Faber's comments below (2:50):

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor should have a "tune-up fight" fight before facing a high-level opponent

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Conor McGregor making his return against a high-level opponent after an extended layoff.

As mentioned, all signs point toward Michael Chandler welcoming the Irishman back to the octagon. However, given Chandler's reputation as a dangerous and durable fighter, Rogan thinks it would be wise for McGregor to take on a lesser opponent first to find his footing.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2073), the UFC commentator spoke to Derek from More Plates More Dates about McGregor's return and said:

"I would want a tune-up fight, 100 percent... I just don’t see how you can take two years off, multiple surgeries, get on juice, get off juice, and jump in there against the best in the world... I’d say let’s get someone who’s not even in the top 15. Let’s get some guy who is beatable but a good test. We’ll call it a tune-up fight... Have that fight, [then] six months later, you have a big fight."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (6:52):

Watch the full episode below: