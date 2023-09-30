"He's underrated on the feet" - How would a fight between Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje pan out? Sean O'Malley answers

Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje. The UFC bantamweight champion broke down the skillsets of both fighters and outlined their most significant abilities in the octagon.

Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 294 on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In their first meeting at UFC 280, the Dagestani grappling phenom dominantly defeated 'Do Bronx' via second-round submission to win the vacant title.

After winning the 155-pound strap, Islam Makhachev defended the title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a super fight at UFC 284. While the fight was a razor-close contest, Makhachev ultimately emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE MMA Show #147), Sean O'Malley and coach Tim Welch discussed a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje matchup.

After the three men discussed how good Gaethje was on the feet and on the ground, Welch opined:

"I wouldn't be surprised if Gaethje f**ked up Islam or knocked him out. I wouldn't be that surprised."

Responding to his coach, O'Malley stated:

"Do you know what? Islam's got very underrated striking. That motherf***er is skilled on the feet. Very technical. He's underrated on the feet for sure."

Charles Oliveira on rematching Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira recently shared his thoughts on fighting Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi again. While the Brazilian jiu-jitsu maestro isn't happy about fighting his rival in unfavorable territory once again, he understands it's all part of the game.

After Oliveira's devastating title loss against Makhachev in their first meeting at UFC 280, the Brazilian was certain he wanted to run things back with the Dagestani fighter. 'Do Bronx' redeemed his loss by quickly dispatching Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 via first-round TKO.

With the Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira title rematch set in stone, the former lightweight champion is eager to win the championship back.

During an interview with James Lynch for My MMA News, Oliveira was asked about fighting Makhachev in Abu Dhabi again. He replied:

"I don’t necessarily think it’s fair, but it’s the game. That’s where the champion is. He calls the shots. But I’m coming back for my belt, wherever that is... With 12 years in the game, I just kind of learned how to play the game."

