“He’s been on a winning streak” - Masaaki Noiri says fans already expect Tawanchai to emerge victorious in every fight he’s in

Masaaki Noiri knows that Tawanchai PK Saenchai's unstoppable run makes him a huge favorite heading into their interim world title showdown in Japan. Tawanchai will square off against Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Noiri said Tawanchai's nine-fight winning streak has made him such an awesome force that fans believe victory is almost guaranteed for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Ad

Trending

Masaaki Noiri said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Tawanchai’s weaknesses? Let’s see, what are they? Well, there are a few, but I can’t really say too much about that right now. One thing, though—right now, he’s been on a winning streak, and I feel like winning has almost become something expected of him."

Tawanchai is a stellar 10-1 in his ONE Championship tenure, with his lone loss being a close split decision defeat to Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in August 2021.

Ad

Since that defeat to Sitthichai, Tawanchai racked up nine straight wins, claimed the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title from Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and slowly built his reputation in the featherweight kickboxing division.

Tawanchai had two straight kickboxing wins over Jo Nattawut and Davit Kiria in 2023 before returning to Muay Thai to defend his throne.The Thai megastar defended his gold three straight times against Nattawut and Superbon, twice.

Noiri, meanwhile, is coming off a leg-breaking knockout finish against Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 for his 50th career win in January this year.

Ad

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri banks on his versatility in interim world title showdown against Tawanchai at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai may be on a fine run of form, but Masaaki Noiri is confident that ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is the one trying to enter his domain.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Noiri said he has a better kickboxing arsenal than Tawanchai and he plans to use every piece in his skillset to derail the Thai megastar at ONE 172.

He stated:

"What do I have over Tawanchai? I think I have a wider arsenal. I have techniques and weapons that Tawanchai doesn’t, and I believe I have a much greater variety of skills. I also have a lot of techniques that he has probably never seen before. I think that will be a key factor in this fight."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.