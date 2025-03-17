  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He’s been on a winning streak” - Masaaki Noiri says fans already expect Tawanchai to emerge victorious in every fight he’s in

“He’s been on a winning streak” - Masaaki Noiri says fans already expect Tawanchai to emerge victorious in every fight he’s in

By Vince Richards
Modified Mar 17, 2025 13:20 GMT
Masaaki Noiri (left) and Tawanchai (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]
Masaaki Noiri (left) and Tawanchai (right) [Photos from ONE Championship]

Masaaki Noiri knows that Tawanchai PK Saenchai's unstoppable run makes him a huge favorite heading into their interim world title showdown in Japan. Tawanchai will square off against Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Noiri said Tawanchai's nine-fight winning streak has made him such an awesome force that fans believe victory is almost guaranteed for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Masaaki Noiri said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Tawanchai’s weaknesses? Let’s see, what are they? Well, there are a few, but I can’t really say too much about that right now. One thing, though—right now, he’s been on a winning streak, and I feel like winning has almost become something expected of him."

Tawanchai is a stellar 10-1 in his ONE Championship tenure, with his lone loss being a close split decision defeat to Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in August 2021.

Ad

Since that defeat to Sitthichai, Tawanchai racked up nine straight wins, claimed the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title from Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and slowly built his reputation in the featherweight kickboxing division.

Tawanchai had two straight kickboxing wins over Jo Nattawut and Davit Kiria in 2023 before returning to Muay Thai to defend his throne.The Thai megastar defended his gold three straight times against Nattawut and Superbon, twice.

Noiri, meanwhile, is coming off a leg-breaking knockout finish against Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 for his 50th career win in January this year.

Ad

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri banks on his versatility in interim world title showdown against Tawanchai at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai may be on a fine run of form, but Masaaki Noiri is confident that ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is the one trying to enter his domain.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Noiri said he has a better kickboxing arsenal than Tawanchai and he plans to use every piece in his skillset to derail the Thai megastar at ONE 172.

He stated:

"What do I have over Tawanchai? I think I have a wider arsenal. I have techniques and weapons that Tawanchai doesn’t, and I believe I have a much greater variety of skills. I also have a lot of techniques that he has probably never seen before. I think that will be a key factor in this fight."

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी