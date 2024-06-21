"He has a screw loose" - Tyron Woodley offers Mike Perry advice for Jake Paul fight

Mike Perry has just received some valuable advice for his upcoming cruiserweight boxing match with Jake Paul, and it came from none other than fellow UFC alumnus and former 'Problem Child' opponent Tyron Woodley. The former UFC welterweight champion took part in a recent interview with The Schmo.

During the talk, Woodley touched on Perry's bout with Paul, whom he has twice fought. With more experience fighting Paul than anyone else, Woodley shared any details he could with Perry. First, however, Woodley spoke on 'The Problem Child's' decision to take a fight ahead of the Mike Tyson bout.

"I think Jake [Paul] making this fight happen shows us that he recognizes, 'I don't want to wait five months.' It's not going to have the same time of enthusiasm to wait that long for a Mike Tyson fight. We're still going to watch it, but to give us something in-between, and it's a risky fight, just kind of shows that he has a screw loose, but he also knows if he does well, right, his brand is just going to keep going to the top."

Trending

When asked if he had any advice to offer Perry, the ex-welterweight champion had plenty, touching on his experience with Paul.

"The best advice I can give him is be composed and be patient. He knows what it's like to spar Jake, he knows Jake will punch and stick and move. When he fought me, he wasn't trying to walk me down like some of these guys. He was moving around, and I feel like that's the part that Mike Perry has to look out for, because he kind of needs to be in hook throwing distance, do damage, so he can hit the body."

Check out Tyron Woodley's thoughts on the Mike Perry vs. Jake Paul fight (2:56):

While Paul is certainly a favorite to win his bout with Perry, 'Platinum' is a live dog that 'The Problem Child' ought to take seriously.

Mike Perry is a sign of career regression for Jake Paul

Jake Paul has spoken at length about wanting to become a world champion in boxing. However, he has deviated from his course of facing boxers, even if only journeyman, and has returned to taking on over-the-hill MMA fighters he dwarfs in size. Mike Perry is similar.

Expand Tweet

Perry parted ways with the UFC after going 1-4 in his last five fights and has found a new life in BKFC. But he is much smaller than Paul and not a true boxer.