"He could smoke both of these bums!" - Fans react as Dustin Poirier hits back at Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett for chasing "clout and clicks"

Dustin Poirier ridiculed Nate Diaz and Paddy Pimblett for attempting to gain publicity amid the news surrounding Poirier's last octagon appearance. This has elicited a wide range of opinions from MMA fans across the world, with many supporting the former interim champion and others speculating on who Poirier's next opponent could be.

For context, after numerous people proposed that Pimblett should be the one to take on Poirier in the latter's last MMA outing, the American brushed the speculations off, saying that his next opponent ought to be a legendary figure in the sport.

Diaz, who had made fun of Poirier on social media several times in the past, jumped in and supported the Brit, saying that 'The Diamond' should stop avoiding Pimblett. 'The Baddy' also had to respond to this, posting Diaz's comments on his Instagram story and issuing a severe warning to the Louisiana native, writing:

''@natediaz209 knows his sh*t, he's a real G. @dustinpoirier fight BSD when he's rank 12 but not me, you know what would happen''

Screenshot of Paddy Pimblett's Instagram story

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds took to X and shared Poirier's response to Diaz and Pimblett, which said:

''You guys will try to attach your name to anything for clout and clicks but guess what... It's Legends Only!"

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan writing:

''It’s a shame Dustin only has one fight left because he could smoke both of these bums!''

Another one stated:

''Nate Diaz is a cash grab for sure. I'd reconsider especially since they've both been in the game so damn long.''

Other fans wrote:

''I mean nate is a real OG definitely over the diamond''

''How is Dustin a legend but was never even champion..''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Dustin Poirier previews the Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker clash at UFC 313

Dustin Poirier hinted at his retirement fight after losing to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, with many assuming it would be a trilogy matchup with Justin Gaethje. However, the former BMF champion will take on Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 313 on March 8.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Poirier expressed his excitement for the Gaethje vs. Hooker matchup, saying:

''As a fan of the sport and a fan of those guys, I love that. I mean, that's a dream 'Just Bleed' matchup right there. And I hope it's—I didn't see if it's five rounds, but it should be. I know it's a co-main in Vegas. I just hope both guys come out healthy because that's going to be a head-on collision."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (3:20):

