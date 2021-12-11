"He sucked the life out of the Fury name" - John Fury says Jake Paul used their family name for clout in the build-up of the fight

John Fury has lashed out at Jake Paul following the news that Tommy Fury is out of his fight with 'The Problem Child'.

In the buildup to the now-cancelled fight, Paul and the Fury family had numerous back and forths. During these interactions, John Fury was particularly vocal in his disdain for the 4-0 YouTuber-turned-boxer.

In a recent appearance on the Behind The Gloves YouTube channel, John Fury had the following to say about Jake Paul:

"He's used the Fury name though, hasn't he? But good luck to him, you know, luck was with him. The cards fell his way. It was unfortunate for us. We can deal with misfortune. I've had misfortune most of my life. Like I said to Tommy, I said pick your head up son, I've been unfortunate most of my life... We don't value Jake Paul, or his brother, or any fighter in the world. This is what we do. It's a business. In his heart he knows the truth. He's sucked the life out the Fury name for three months. He's had his money's worth."

John Fury's message to Jake Paul

Whilst John Fury clearly has great disdain for Jake Paul, he is also still hoping that Tommy Fury will get the chance to face off against 'The Problem Child'. In the same interview, Fury sent a message to the younger Paul brother, directly addressing the camera and stating:

"I'll tell you what Jake Paul, if you any kind of man at all mate, let's renegotiate this fight for March. Or I will come to America and I'll give you and your brother a good hiding. I'll slap the pair of you with the back of my hand."

Instead of facing off against Tommy Fury as was originally planned, Jake Paul is now set to rematch former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul won their first bout via split decision, outpointing 'The Chosen One' over the stretch, despite Woodley landing the biggest punch of the fight.

You can check out John Fury's full interview on the Behind The Gloves YouTube channel below:

