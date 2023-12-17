“He talked all that sh*t and now what do we get” - Henry Cejudo blasts Colby Covington for “making a spectacle of President” Donald Trump at UFC 296

Many people have been critical of Colby Covington's performance at UFC 296 and Henry Cejudo did not hold back with his thoughts.

Cejudo posted a video on X/Twitter from his YouTube channel begging the UFC to never allow Covington into a title fight again, claiming that the welterweight 'just wants to be famous.' Cejudo claimed that Covington had no desire to win and had just used his 'shtick' to claw into his third championship opportunity.

Henry Cejudo said:

"I start to wonder if Colby Covington just wants to be famous because in this fight with Leon Edwards, he did absolutely nothing ... He talked all that s*** and now what do we get? You're giving Donald Trump a second-place trophy. That's crazy, man. I would never make a spectacle of our president."

In his caption, the former bantamweight champion suggested that Colby Covington should sign with the WWE while congratulating Leon Edwards.

'Triple C' filmed his UFC 296 reaction with flyweight Amir Albazi, who did not speak in the two-minute-long clip posted on X/Twitter. Albazi is scheduled to face Cejudo's former teammate turned rival, Brandon Moreno, in February 2022.

What did Henry Cejudo say about Colby Covington?

In reaction to UFC 296, Henry Cejudo poured on criticism of Colby Covington for his lackluster showing in the main event.

Aside from stating that Covington put on one of the worst performances in recent history, Cejudo claimed that the popular welterweight is '100% shtick' and 'wasn't willing to die' in the octagon.

Cejudo continued to say that he was 'embarrassed' for Covington, saying:

"This was a s***** performance from you. I'm f****** embarrassed for you to say 'I'm American! The first responders, the men and women blah blah blah.'"

The No. 3 ranked bantamweight even claimed that Covington's performance was a disservice to Donald Trump, tweeting that if the former president does not win the upcoming election, it would be because of the former interim champion.

Amir Albazi also weighed in to tell 'Chaos' that he 'sucks.' Albazi further continued to say that the worst part of the fight for Covington was getting taken down by Leon Edwards.