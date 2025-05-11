"He was talking about Canelo hands" - Jack Della Maddalena breaks down Belal Muhammad’s failed striking strategy at UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena emerged victorious against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, becoming the new welterweight champion. After the fight, the Australian fighter discussed Muhammad's ineffective striking strategy throughout the match.

Ad

In his UFC career, 'Remember The Name' has primarily won by decision, utilizing his wrestling skills to their fullest extent. However, during UFC 315 against Della Maddalena, Muhammad deployed a different approach and engaged in stand-up exchanges.

In an interview with ESPN MMA following the fight, the newly crowned UFC welterweight champion critiqued Muhammad for the strategy and said:

"He was talking a lot about 'Canelo hands', so I thought he'd dip the toes. I was expecting after the first round. I felt like I got my reads going, so I was expecting him to start shooting a bit earlier but he wasn't shooting that often.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I was throwing up the knee, faking him. So maybe he was a bit wary of the knee up the middle. I got it at one point but I... was expecting a full arsenal from Belal."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (1:28):

Ad

Islam Makhachev verbally agrees to fight Jack Della Maddalena

After winning the welterweight title, Jack Della Maddalena was asked during the octagon interview at UFC 315 if he would be willing to welcome and fight Islam Makhachev in the welterweight division.

In response, the Australian fighter expressed his desire to avenge the defeats suffered by his fellow countryman, Alexander Volkanovski, who lost to the UFC lightweight champion twice. He said:

Ad

"I think it's a beautiful challenge, you know. He's Pound-4-Pound No.1 and I'm gonna get it back for Volk."

Soon after, Makhachev responded to @ChampRDS's post on X, noting the aforementioned comments of Della Maddalena and said:

"You are not Volk I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean"

Check out Islam Makhachev's response below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.