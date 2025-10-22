"He should think about being in WWE" - Fans want UFC legend Nate Diaz to star in WWE after latest appearance

Nate Diaz recently posed with a WWE belt, and fans believe the UFC legend would do well as a professional wrestler.Diaz is one of the biggest names in combat sports and is known for his tenacity in the cage. The former UFC fighter has a professional record of 21-13 and has recorded wins over high-profile opponents like Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone.He also made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August 2023, losing via unanimous decision. However, he redeemed himself with a majority decision win over Jorge Masvidal in July 2024.In a recent video posted by @wwe on X, Diaz posed with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title and sent fans into a frenzy.One fan wrote:&quot;Nate Diaz with that title looks great. He should think about being in WWE.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;The belt suits you, Nate! Can’t wait to see what you do next as champion.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below:Screenshots from @wwe on XNate Diaz shares a major career update at DBX 3 while addressing the UFC White House eventNate Diaz recently dropped a major update on his fighting career and made it clear that he wants to stay active. Diaz also clarified that he's been training hard and is looking to stay prepared for an outing in the cage or the squared circle.In an interview (via @MMAJunkie on X), Diaz said:&quot;Nobody is free, so there is nobody to fight. I want to fight three times a year, but everyone is f**king locked out. So, it's just a matter of time; we are trying to fight ASAP. That's what's happening. [I've been] training chilling, doing what I do... [I'm interested in] both [boxing and MMA] jiu-jitsu also. So, I'm going to do all the combat sports as much a possible till the end of time.&quot;Addressing a potential fight on the UFC White House card next year, Diaz said:&quot;Yeah, a 100%. That's the most [interesting] thing I'm looking forward to.&quot;