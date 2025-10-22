  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "He should think about being in WWE" - Fans want UFC legend Nate Diaz to star in WWE after latest appearance

"He should think about being in WWE" - Fans want UFC legend Nate Diaz to star in WWE after latest appearance

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 22, 2025 07:07 GMT
Fans on Nate Diaz potentially competing in the WWE. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans on Nate Diaz potentially competing in the WWE. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Nate Diaz recently posed with a WWE belt, and fans believe the UFC legend would do well as a professional wrestler.

Ad

Diaz is one of the biggest names in combat sports and is known for his tenacity in the cage. The former UFC fighter has a professional record of 21-13 and has recorded wins over high-profile opponents like Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone.

He also made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August 2023, losing via unanimous decision. However, he redeemed himself with a majority decision win over Jorge Masvidal in July 2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent video posted by @wwe on X, Diaz posed with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title and sent fans into a frenzy.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

One fan wrote:

"Nate Diaz with that title looks great. He should think about being in WWE."

Another fan wrote:

"The belt suits you, Nate! Can’t wait to see what you do next as champion."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @wwe on X
Screenshots from @wwe on X

Nate Diaz shares a major career update at DBX 3 while addressing the UFC White House event

Nate Diaz recently dropped a major update on his fighting career and made it clear that he wants to stay active. Diaz also clarified that he's been training hard and is looking to stay prepared for an outing in the cage or the squared circle.

Ad

In an interview (via @MMAJunkie on X), Diaz said:

"Nobody is free, so there is nobody to fight. I want to fight three times a year, but everyone is f**king locked out. So, it's just a matter of time; we are trying to fight ASAP. That's what's happening. [I've been] training chilling, doing what I do... [I'm interested in] both [boxing and MMA] jiu-jitsu also. So, I'm going to do all the combat sports as much a possible till the end of time."
Ad

Addressing a potential fight on the UFC White House card next year, Diaz said:

"Yeah, a 100%. That's the most [interesting] thing I'm looking forward to."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications