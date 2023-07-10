"He tried the 'I can't breath'" - Jiu-jitsu practitioner saves woman from boyfriend beating her, MMA Twitter reacts

MMA fans have been reacting to a viral video which captured a jiu-jitsu practitioner subduing a man who was allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

In the shocking video, the suspect in question is wrapped in a body triangle by a member of the public, who was an apparent purple belt in jiu-jitsu. Multiple times the suspect tries to escape or break the hold but is unable to and he is held there until the authorities arrive.

Steven Williams, who has a black belt in jiu-jitsu studying under John Danaher, shared the video on his Twitter. He explained that one of the biggest benefits of learning the discipline is not only to defend yourself, but the ability to control an attacker without causing any major damage.

He wrote:

"Jiu-Jitsu guys have been active in the streets lately... One of the benefits of Jiu-Jitsu is it gives you the ability to control an individual without inflicting gross gamage. In cases like this, it works particularly well."

Watch the video here:

Fans have been reacting to the video, with one fan highlighting the accused attacker's lies about being unable to breathe during the hold:

"He tried the 'I can't breath.'"

Another fan spotted a slight mistake in the subduers jiu-jitsu technique and hilariously hoped he'd see the alleged attacker lock in an MMA submission of his own"

"Not that I want the dude beatin on his gf to triumph, but what an entertaining turn of events it would've been if the black dude ankle locked the bjj guy"

Dricus du Plessis labels Israel Adesanya a "clown" for not conducting himself like an MMA fighter should

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya came face-to-face at UFC 290 following his statement victory over Robert Whittaker.

The South African stunned fans with his performance in the fight against 'The Reaper' before cementing his No.1 contendership with a stunning TKO finish in the second round.

Following his victory, Adesanya entered the cage and both men exchanged some heated words in front of the cameras. After the conclusion of the night, 'Stillknocks' sat down with the press and gave his thoughts on the middleweight champ. He said:

"Even he sees me as a champion already. Even he knows I'm the champion. And now that he sees me in the cage, he knows what a force I am. He can feel the energy and I can feel how insignificant he is to me when we'll get in that cage... He's behaving like a clown in there, that's not how a champion behaves. "

Watch the staredown here:

