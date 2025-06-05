“He walks through everything” - Jaosuayai says he has to bring a more potent arsenal against Nakrob at ONE Fight Night 32

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi knows he has to bring the heat when he headlines his first Amazon card for ONE Championship. The Thai rising star will face off against the gritty Nakrob Fairtex in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jaosuayai said he has to be prepared for Nakrob's ungodly endurance when they square off in Bangkok. Jaosuayai added that the fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender has the fortitude and the attitude to walk down any opponent he wants.

Ad

Trending

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Nakrob’s most dangerous quality, in my opinion, is he comes forward with a game plan to pressure his opponents. He trades shots, he walks through everything, and he’s really durable. I think that’s pretty much his greatest strength, and it’s the scariest thing about him."

The Fairtex Training Center star is 10-2 in his ONE Championship tenure, and rides a solid run of form, having won six of his past seven matches. Jaosuayai, meanwhile, looks to extend his four-fight winning streak and barge into the lethal top five rankings of the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jaosuayai looks to snatch Nakrob's place among flyweight Muay Thai's elite

The flyweight Muay Thai division is arguably the most dangerous and volatile weight class in ONE Championship, but Jaosuayai is ready to jump into that lion's den of striking killers.

Ad

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Jaosuayai said he wants to snatch Nakrob's fifth-place ranking and establish himself among the world's best.

He said:

"I feel good about fighting Nakrob because he's currently ranked. It's a great opportunity for me. If I can beat him in my first fight after getting a contract, I could take his spot in the rankings."

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE flyweight Muay Thai kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and Nakrob currently comprise the division's top five ranks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.