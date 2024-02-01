Chris Eubank Jr.’s father thinks he can earn the boxing community’s respect only if he defeats Canelo Alvarez. But the retired boxer feels that his son cannot achieve the massive feat without making one crucial change to his coaching staff.

Chris Eubank Jr. has three losses on his professional boxing record. Many feel that these losses have stripped the aura of invincibility off him. His most recent career loss came against Liam Smith in January 2023.

Although the 34-year-old avenged the loss in the September 2023 rematch, his father and retired boxer Chris Eubank Sr. feels that Canelo is the only opponent to redeem him. During a recent appearance on the talkBOXING podcast, Eubank Sr. said:

“I know how you win respect. It’s not beating a Liam Smith - who stopped you! So I don’t want to get into that. [Chris Eubank Jr.], this is what my view is - Your saving grace is going to be Canelo Alvarez. That’s it, period. You’re never going to get back down to 160 pounds. I wouldn’t allow that to happen anyway. And when you’re walking around at 13 stone 5 [187 pounds], you’re not going to get down. So you’re a 168 fighter and Canelo is your way out or the way to win respect.”

However, Chris Eubank Sr. thinks his son cannot beat the Mexican alone. He added:

“You cannot beat him. Not Canelo! The only way you can beat him is if Daddy is next to you.”

Watch Chris Eubank Sr. make the statement below (2:26):

Eubank Sr. had a fallout with his son over the Connor Benn fight in 2022. The retired boxer claimed that he was against fighting the 157-pound catchweight fight against Benn, but Eubank Jr. was intent on following through, which spoiled their relationship.

Chris Eubank Sr. reasserts that Chris Eubank Jr. cannot fight in the middleweight division

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight was canceled after Benn failed a drug test. There have been talks of the fight being rebooked but Chris Eubank Sr. reiterated that the fight cannot materialize as his son can no longer make weight for the middleweight division.

Continuing further, Eubank Sr. said:

“My son is walking around at 13.5 stone, that’s 187 pounds. So for him to get down to middleweight is a lot. This is a man’s life. He’ll never get down to that weight again.”

Conor Benn is scheduled to fight Peter Dobson in a 12-round welterweight bout on Feb. 3. Meanwhile, Eubank has no opponent at the moment.