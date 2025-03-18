"He will do what Dana tells him" - Fans react after Charles Oliveira expresses disinterest in being Ilia Topuria's first opponent at lightweight

MMA fans recently voiced their opinions after learning about Charles Oliveira's alleged refusal to fight Ilia Topuria.

Topuria announced he would relinquish his UFC featherweight gold back in late February, around a year after bagging it with a victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. The Spaniard defended his title once against Max Holloway at UFC 308 before deciding to move up to lightweight.

Topuria is currently in the hunt for a shot at Islam Makhachev's UFC lightweight gold after moving up to the weight class. However, 'El Matador' needs to prove himself at lightweight first with a victory over one of the touted contenders.

ESPN MMA recently posted Chael Sonnen's comments on Good Boy / Bad Boy, about Oliveira turning down the offer to fight Topuria. As per Sonnen, 'Do Bronxs' also provided his stipulation to fight Topuria, mentioning he would only accept the fight once 'El Matador' bags the divisional gold:

"I will only fight [Ilia Topuria] if he wins the belt."

A large chunk of fans displayed hostility towards Oliveira's decision to refuse the fight against Topuria. One such comment read:

"He will do what Dana tells him. Fighters have zero leverage in UFC 😂"

Others mentioned:

"He’s scared"

"Are you afraid of him or what the hell is going on?"

"Both Islam and Charles duckin[g] bro😭😭😭"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]

An old adversary of Ilia Topuria wants to welcome him to the lightweight division

Ilia Topuria was enraged by the UFC 314 co-main eventer, Paddy Pimblett's, brash comments about the Russo-Georgian war of 2008. The Spaniard also attacked the British lightweight while their paths crossed at the fighter's hotel before UFC London in 2022.

Pimblett recently expressed his wish to settle his feud with 'El Matador' inside the octagon. A recent Instagram post from @combatbuzz showcased 'The Baddy' claiming a fight against Topuria on account of the bad blood between them:

"If [Topuria] wants to come to lightweight, I'm here waiting. I'll be there to welcome him. I don't think anyone in the division has got more of a claim to welcome him to the division than I have."

