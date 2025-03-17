“He will do everything for it” - Marat Grigorian says Nabil Anane out for revenge against Superlek at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian sees Nabil Anane pulling out all the stops to avenge his only loss inside the Circle.

In January, Anane scored the biggest win of his career thus far, landing a first-round TKO over Nico Carrillo to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170.

Now, the 6'4" Algerian-Thai sensation will look to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold when he meets reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23 inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Anane previously came up short against Superlek in his promotional debut back in June 2023. Since then, Anane has won six straight and is determined to even the series with 'The Kicking Machine' on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Offering his take on the highly anticipated unification clash, Grigorian suggested that Anane will do whatever it takes to notch a win over Superlek in Japan.

"It’s a very interesting fight, and how will it end? I know Nabil wants his revenge back. He will do everything for it," Grigorian told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview.

Marat Grigorian meets Japanese kickboxing ace Kaito Ono at ONE 172

In addition to five massive world title clashes at ONE 172, fight fans will see the return of former three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian.

The Armenian knockout artist will welcome Japanese newcomer Kaito Ono to ONE Championship in a featherweight kickboxing clash that could have major title implications.

A winner in two of his last three, Grigorian goes into the bout having earned a third-round knockout over Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong at ONE 165 last year. He then closed out his 2024 with another highlight-reel finish, this time against Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92 in December.

Overall, Grigorian is 68-14-1 with five of his wins coming under the ONE Championship banner.

Kaito Ono is similarly experienced, making his promotional debut with a record of 59-8-1, 26 of his victories coming by KO/TKO.

