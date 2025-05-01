  • home icon
“He will be a great challenge for me” - Lucas Gabriel ready for his trial by fire against ONE veteran Zhang Lipeng

By Ted Razon
Modified May 01, 2025 14:28 GMT
Lucas Gabriel (L) and Zhang Lipeng (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Brazilian firecracker Lucas Gabriel is ready to make the most of his opportunity to showcase his talents on the big show. After an impressive 3-0 start at ONE Friday Fights, the impressive 25-year-old earned himself a spot in his first Amazon event this Friday, where he'll compete at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

However, it won't be a walk in the park for Gabriel, who will take on one of the lightweight division's most battle-tested veterans, Zhang Lipeng, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

The experienced Chinese standout is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the promotion, with notable victories over Eduard Folayang and Timofey Nastyukhin, among others. 'The Warrior' is also coming off a stellar finish of Hiroyuki 'Japanese Beast' Tetsuka at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.

Despite his opponent's lofty credentials, Lucas Gabriel remains confident that he'll pass this test with flying colors. The Nova União Phuket representative said in a ONE Championship interview:

“I know Zhang Lipeng is a strong and experienced opponent. He has fought in major events, so I believe he will be a great challenge for me.”

John Lineker expects big things from countryman Lucas Gabriel

Even John Lineker is in awe of Lucas Gabriel's potential, especially now that he will perform on the global stage. 'Hands of Stone' said the promising Brazilian has already helped him in training several times.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion gave his seal of approval on Gabriel's abilities in a ONE interview:

"Gabriel is a friend of mine, he trains here on our team. He always came to train with us here in the city of Paranagua. He's a good guy. Training with Lucas helped me a lot with my striking, kicks, and knees.”
Edited by Krishna Venki
