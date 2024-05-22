“He won’t trade takedowns” – Gabriel Sousa doubts Mikey Musumeci would risk a wrestling exchange with him

Decorated IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil doesn't think reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci will want to enter the clinch with him, in hopes of avoiding a wrestling battle.

Sousa believes he is the superior wrestler, and fully expects the Italian-American star to instead revert to his usual tactics of pulling guard.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sousa talked about what he expects Musumeci will do in their highly anticipated showdown early next month.

The 27-year-old said:

"It can end in several ways, but I believe Mikey will pull guard. He won't trade takedowns with me."

Sousa is the last man to defeat and submit 'Darth Rigatoni', when the two met at Who's Number One in 2021. The Brazilian tapped Musumeci out with a north-south choke in the opening round.

Now, the two will meet again in the Circle.

Gabriel Sousa will make his ONE Championship debut against the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci in a bantamweight submission grappling contest at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Gabriel Sousa won't take Mikey Musumeci lightly ahead of rematch: "Let's see how it goes this time"

Gabriel Sousa is entering his ONE Championship debut with the full confidence of having already defeated Mikey Musumeci before. But he knows not to underestimate the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling king, who is now widely considered one of the best grapplers in the world, pound-for-pound.

Sousa told ONE Championship:

"If I could choose an outcome, of course, I would like to pass his guard and submit him on his back. But, again, we are two very high-level athletes. Let's see how it goes this time."