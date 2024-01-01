“Headlining the sphere?” - Fans react as Ariel Helwani shares behind the scenes of Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback agreement

With the recent news of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler agreeing to fight in 2024, Ariel Helwani revealed to fans how the fight came about.

Hours after McGregor released an announcement video regarding the fight, Helwani tweeted additional information on the negotiations between the former two-division champion and the UFC. According to The MMA Hour host, McGregor pushed for the fight to headline UFC 300 but settled on International Fight Week.

In his video, Conor McGregor initially announced that his next fight would claim the International Fight Week pay-per-view on June 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ariel Helwani confirmed that would be true and stated that the UFC would be shifting the monumental week up for the fight, as it typically takes place in July.

Helwani continued to state that the UFC is currently planning to feature welterweight champion Leon Edwards as the headline act for UFC 300, where he aims for his third title defense.

Helwani did not release why the UFC did not want McGregor to headline UFC 300, though claimed McGregor was "ready" and "pushed hard" for the landmark event. Previously, McGregor also missed out on UFC 200 as a result of skipping the press conference.

Fan reactions to Ariel Helwani's tweet [via @arielhelwani on X]

Conor McGregor return: What other major fight announcements were made on New Year's Eve?

After celebrating a big win with Aston Villa on Dec. 30, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards announced to his hometown crowd that he is planning to defend his title at UFC 300.

Shortly after Edwards' self-announcement, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani confirmed the report and stated that the UFC is working on booking his opponent. Helwani claimed that Belal Muhammad is the favorite, though Shavkat Rakhmonov is in the conversation as well.

Edwards is currently 22-3 with two title defenses since his iconic come-from-behind knockout victory over Kamaru Usman to capture the welterweight title.