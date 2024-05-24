"Health, patience, and a long life" - Anatoly Malykhin honors first coach Zaharushkin Vladimir Vitalyevich in homehoming visit

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin honored his first-ever wrestling coach with a wholesome video on Instagram, that paid tribute to his years of continued service as a coach for young students.

The Russian stalwart was immensely proud to return to his hometown of Kemerovo, Russia this week, and thanked Zaharushkin Vladimir Vitalyevich who filled his life with guidance, support, and love.

Now that things have come full circle, Malykhin's son, Lev, is taking his first few lessons with Vitalyevich, learning the same wrestling techniques he was taught as a child.

On Instagram, Malykhin posted the wholesome encounter with a caption that aptly described the entire mood of that meeting.

He wrote:

"I want to capture in the tape the day when our Levushka came to training with my first coach- Zaharushkin Vladimir Vitalyevich."

'Sladkiy' continued:

"Thank you so much Coach! Health, patience, long life. I dream of bringing my grandson to you someday, as my Grandfather once did."

Because of the influence of one coach, Anatoly Malykhin is now at the highest pinnacle of his MMA career.

'Sladkiy' became an unprecedented three-division world champion earlier this year when he stopped Reinier de Ridder in the third round of their rematch for the ONE middleweight MMA world title at ONE: Qatar.

As the proud owner of the ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world titles, Malykhin is en route to becoming an even busier world champion. At this point in time, everyone wants to fight Malykhin. The question is, who's next?

"Strong opposition is exactly what I need" - Anatoly Malykhin is excited by the prospect of fighting promising new talents

Anatoly Malykhin is on the hunt for fresh competitors at the start of his career as a triple world champion.

After having gone head-to-head with the top heavyweights in his division, including major powerhouses like Amir Aliakbari and Arjan Bhullar, Malykhin is open to the idea of facing exciting up-and-coming superstars under the promotion.

One guy he has in mind is Ben Tynan, who is also making his rise as an undefeated 6-0 mixed martial artist.

Speaking to ONE, Malykhin said:

"I'm glad to see new faces in ONE. Strong opposition is exactly what I need."

