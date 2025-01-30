“Heart of a lion” - Fans have nothing but love for Freddie Haggerty’s gutsy effort against Jordan Estupinan

Freddie Haggerty may have come up short against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170 last Friday, January 24, but his courageous performance left a lasting impression on fans.

The Englishman endured a grueling battle against the Colombian prospect in their flyweight Muay Thai clash at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, showcasing his never-say-die attitude in front of a packed crowd.

Adding to the drama, ONE Championship released a special video angle of the fight, capturing the moment Freddie’s older brother, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, offered crucial instructions and motivation during the hard-fought contest.

Check out the clip below:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

From the opening bell, it was a war of attrition. Estupinan set the tone with a steady stream of kicks, keeping Freddie guessing. But those kicks served as mere decoys for the devastating power he unleashed in the second round.

As Freddie stepped in with a looping punch, Estupinan countered with a thunderous right hand, scoring the first knockdown of the bout. Though the British prospect beat the count, 'Panda Kick' wasted no time in flooring him again with another blow.

To his credit, Freddie refused to back down. In the final round, he pressed forward with aggressive body combinations, desperately trying to shift the momentum. However, Estupinan stood his ground, absorbing the pressure and responding with sharp counters.

After three electrifying rounds, Estupinan secured a unanimous decision victory.

Despite the loss, Haggerty earned widespread praise, with fans filling the video's comment section with admiration for his heart and determination:

Screen capture of the comment

Screen capture of the comment

Screen capture of the comment

Screen capture of the comment

Freddie Haggerty to corner older brother at ONE 71

Now, the roles will soon be reversed. On February 20, it will be Freddie Haggerty in the corner as Jonathan Haggerty prepares for his next challenge.

Jonathan returns to action at ONE 171, set to take place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, where he will defend his bantamweight kickboxing crown against China’s Wei Rui in the main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.