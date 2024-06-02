Heartbroken Ryan Garcia lashes out at fans for questioning mother's cancer diagnosis: "There will be a place in hell for you"

Ryan Garcia was furious at fans for questioning the heartbreaking update about his mother's health. Garcia has been surrounded by controversies over the last few months due to suspected mental health issues and the testing positive for banned substances in the Devin Haney fight. The instances seem to have significantly impacted fans' opinions of Garcia.

Recently, Garcia took to X and revealed that his mother, Lisa Garcia had been diagnosed with cancer. The 25-year-old did not elaborate further on her health but implied that she is in a serious condition. The post was accompanied by a video of Garcia crying while trying to accept the fact.

"Please send prayers to my mom. She has cancer. And they say she can go any day."

In another post, Garcia wrote that he would "go with her" if his mother passed away:

"If my mom dies, I'm going with her."

Fans prayed for Garcia's ailing mother and sent positive messages. However, some fans criticized the boxer, particularly for recording the video of a personal moment while a few others were less sensitive towards his mother's health.

@Mikeysho69 said:

"I’m sending double prayers, your mom has cancer and you recording your reaction? Drama lord".

@vegastbone commented:

"She probably been drinking too much prime".

Garcia, who took notice of these comments, responded furiously and lashed out at the critics, saying:

"I hate all of you, whatever you fucking come up with against me, Concerning my MOTHER, I hate you and there will be a place in hell for you that burns so bad you melt and come back and melt again."

Responding to the post, many fans took to the comments section and advised Garcia to stay away from social media, also suggesting to be selective about sharing the details of his personal life on social media.