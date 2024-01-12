Heavyweight headhunters Iraj Azizpour and Rade Opacic set for a collision course at ONE 165 in Tokyo

ONE Championship’s return to Tokyo, Japan just got more stacked following the announcement of a massive heavyweight kickboxing match with possible title shot implications.

The big boys will come to play at ONE 165 in Ariake, Arena as heavy hitters Iraj Azizpour and Rade Opacic will trade with evil intent on January 28.

Given the insane power that both men possess, the judges likely won’t be needed for this three-round affair.

Plus, this high-stakes showdown could very well determine the next challenger for the king of the division, two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia.

Iraj Azizpour, for his part, is no stranger to the towering champ-champ, as they met thrice already.

Unfortunately, the Iranian bruiser fell short in their grudge match in the Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final at ONE 163 in 2022.

Still, Azizpour brings forth a menacing power in his punches and kicks and will look to secure his fourth win in ONE at Opacic’s expense.

However, the streaking Opacic won’t just be a walk in the park for the veteran slugger. The 26-year-old hotshot has gone 6-1 in the promotion, with five fearsome finishes.

Opacic most recently scored a satisfying victory against Guto Inocente at ONE Fight Night 11 last year, avenging a previous setback against the Brazilian.

The Serbian standout’s improvements have been evident each time he steps into the Circle, and he’ll look to score the biggest win of his career by far against Azizpour.

Two more exciting bouts added to ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru

Apart from the exhilarating main event clash between two of the best strikers in the world, Superlek and Takeru Segawa in the main event, ONE 165 is also filled to the brim with top-notch talent.

ONE also confirmed a catchweight special rules bout between legends Yoshihiro Akiyama and Nieky Holzken, along with a duel between familiar foes Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Check out the incredible line-up of confirmed fights for ONE 165:

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Takeru Segawa (flyweight kickboxing world title)

Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker (lightweight submission grappling world title)

Shinya Aoki vs. Sage Northcutt (lightweight MMA)

Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Nieky Holzken (catchweight special rules 187.25 lbs)

Marat Grigorian vs. Sittichai Sitsongpeenong (catchweight kickboxing 156.5 lbs)

Garry Tonon vs. Martin Nguyen (featherweight MMA)

Danny Kingad vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (flyweight MMA)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Ayaka Miura (atomweight MMA)

Rade Opacic vs Iraj Azizpour (heavyweight kickboxing)

Bokang Masunyane vs. Keito Yamakita (strawweight MMA)

Hiroba Minowa vs. Gustavo Balart (strawweight MMA)