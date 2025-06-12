Heavyweight KO machines Kang Ji Won, Ryugo Takeuchi set for ONE Fight Night 34 showdown

A feisty heavyweight MMA tussle between two proven knockout artists, 'Mighty Warrior' Kang Ji Won and Ryugo Takeuchi, is locked in for ONE Fight Night 34.

The promotion's upcoming American primetime spectacle, headlined by an explosive ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship contest between divisional king Regian Eersel and British standout George Jarvis, takes place inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, August 1.

ONE Championship confirmed this three-round tussle on their website earlier today.

Kang Ji Won returns to the ONE Championship fold in search of a morale-boosting win after losing two of his last three outings on the global stage.

The South Korean powerhouse went down by unanimous decision to former world title challenger Kirill Grishenko in his last outing and was stunned by Canadian foe Ben Tynan before his TKO win over Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif at ONE Fight Night 18 in January last year.

Though he hasn't been able to showcase his jaw-dropping finishing power in recent appearances, the Wang Ho product has lived up to his moniker with three more knockouts to maintain a 100 percent finishing rate heading into this career-defining matchup next quarter.

His hit list includes British slugger Paul Elliott and Iranian behemoths Amir Aliakbari and Mehdi Barghi.

Ryugo Takeuchi hopes to spoil Kang Ji Won's return in search of maiden victory in ONE Championship

Kang Ji Won may be a favorite in this heavyweight MMA fixture at ONE Fight Night 34, but the South Korean standout better not blink when Ryugo Takeuchi is in proximity.

The Japanese fighter, who represents Tokyo's King Gym, is out to prove why he deserves a spot in the promotion after tasting defeat for the first time, a late knockout to Paul Elliott, at ONE Fight Night 30 this past April.

The 22-year-old—who's won all four of his career wins by KO and TKO—may not have gotten the chance to show his enormous knockout power and grappling acumen on the canvas that night, but he's left no stone unturned to ensure he dishes out an efficient all-around display to overcome Kang Ji Won.

Can Kang return to the winner's column in this heavyweight MMA joust, or will Takeuchi stun the fan-favorite come fight night?

ONE Fight Night 34 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers live in the U.S. primetime for free on August 1. More fixtures will be added to the spectacle in the coming weeks.

