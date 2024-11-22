Heavyweight MMA king ‘Reug Reug’ tells fighters from other promotions to “come to ONE and get these hands”

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane isn't going anywhere, and wants any would-be challengers to face him inside the ONE Championship Circle.

Responding to a fan on social media, the new ONE heavyweight MMA world champion said he's not leaving ONE Championship for anything and called out anyone who takes a shot at him to meet him in the promotion.

Kane pointed out that ONE Championship took a chance on him when he was just an unknown prospect from Senegal.

User @soulaymanzain posted on Instagram urging 'Reug Reug' to sign with the UFC, to which the heavyweight MMA king responded, writing:

"@soulaymanzain @onechampionship and @yodchatri (ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong) put faith in me from 1-0, why do I have to leave? If anyone wants to fight me, they can come to ONE and get these hands. We are open for business."

'Reug Reug' responds to a fan on Instagram.

After making his promotional debut in Jan. 2021, Kane worked his way to the top with a 5-1 record with three knockout wins. He then challenged three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin for the heavyweight MMA throne.

Kane ultimately reached the pinnacle when he beat Malykhin via split decision to claim the gold at ONE 169 earlier this month. The Senegalese wrestling machine became the fourth ONE heavyweight MMA world champion and the first man to beat Malykhin in MMA.

Malykhin, meanwhile, still holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles.

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane's confidence never waned in world title challenge against Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin is arguably the hardest-hitting fighter on the planet, and his 100 percent finish rate is enough to send shivers down his opponents' spines. Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane, however, is just built differently.

The new ONE heavyweight MMA world champion said during the post-event press conference for ONE 169 that he never doubted his chances against Malykhin.

Kane stressed that he was confident he would get his hand raised during the tense few seconds when ring announcer Dom Lau announced the scorecards.

"People who are saying that actually, they don't really know me. I trained six months really hard for this, and I knew that I was going to beat him," said Kane.

