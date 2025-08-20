Helena Crevar thrilled to pioneer women's grappling in ONE: "ONE Championship is kind of expanding women's jiu-jitsu"

Helena Crevar is embracing her role as a trailblazer for women's submission grappling after signing with ONE Championship.

Ad

The 18-year-old Las Vegas native expressed her excitement about joining the world's largest martial arts organization and helping expand opportunities for female grapplers on the biggest platform possible.

"I'm really excited, you know, to be able to sign with ONE Championship. And, you know, fight at 145 or 155," Helena Crevar told the South China Morning Post last month.

"So, it's going to be a new weight class, especially for grappling. But, I think that's really exciting, like ONE Championship is kind of expanding women's jiu-jitsu and everything. So, I really can't wait."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The New Wave Team warrior, who trains under legendary coach John Danaher—founder of the Danaher Death Squad—officially joined the organization this past July.

The teenager's combination of technical excellence and finishing ability makes her the perfect athlete to take women's submission grappling to new heights in ONE Championship.

Her debut appearance has not yet been confirmed, but, as always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any updates.

Watch her full interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Ad

Ad

Helena Crevar brings a stacked resume to the global stage of ONE Championship

Per BJJ Heroes, Helena Crevar's overall submission grappling record stands at 28 wins and only four losses. The Las Vegas native has an impressive 64 percent finish rate, with 18 of her triumphs coming inside the distance.

She has also yet to be tapped out in her career, with all of her losses coming by points.

Ad

Crevar made history by becoming the youngest ADCC World Championship podium placer at just 17 years old, capturing silver in 2024, and establishing herself as a generational talent.

Besides capturing gold at the ADCC World Championships last year, Crevar finished at the top of the podium at the IBJJF Worlds and IBJJF Pan Championships as a brown belt earlier this year.

She earned her black belt promotion this past June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.