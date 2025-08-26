Helena Crevar values competitive freedom over exclusive contracts: "It's really important"

Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation Helena Crevar has emphasized the importance of maintaining competitive freedom as she begins her ONE Championship journey.

Ad

The 18-year-old BJJ black belt addressed her non-exclusive contract arrangement with ONE Championship, and why she believes such flexibility will benefit her career development as one of the world's best ground game wizards.

During an online interview with the South China Morning post, the Las Vegas native said:

"In my opinion, it's really important that athletes kind of get to compete wherever possible. It helps, I think, both the athlete and the promotions to just be more open, have more options, and just get the most experience. Because, you know, I've been competing since I was nine years old, and I compete wherever I am able to in all different kinds of rule sets, settings, atmospheres, and places. So, I think it's really important that athletes have that opportunity to just get their names out wherever possible."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While that does leave her with plenty of options, for now, the teenage star can't wait to don the rashguard when she makes the long walk to the global stage of ONE Championship for the first time.

Watch her full interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) here:

Ad

Helena Crevar on historic achievement as John Danaher's first female black belt

Helena Crevar earned her BJJ black belt from John Danaher this past June, thus becoming the first female athlete to be awarded the honor by one of the most legendary names in the sport today.

In the same interview with SCMP, Crevar reflected on the moment, saying:

Ad

"It's really like a huge honor for me to have been able to do that, and just to train under him, and the whole New Wave Team for these past two and a half years."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any news or announcements on Helena Crevar's debut matchup in ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.