  • Helena Crevar values competitive freedom over exclusive contracts: "It's really important"

Helena Crevar values competitive freedom over exclusive contracts: "It's really important"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 26, 2025 12:10 GMT
Submission grappling specialist Helena Crevar.
Submission grappling specialist Helena Crevar. [Images from Helena Crevar's Instagram @helenajiujitsugirl]

Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation Helena Crevar has emphasized the importance of maintaining competitive freedom as she begins her ONE Championship journey.

The 18-year-old BJJ black belt addressed her non-exclusive contract arrangement with ONE Championship, and why she believes such flexibility will benefit her career development as one of the world's best ground game wizards.

During an online interview with the South China Morning post, the Las Vegas native said:

"In my opinion, it's really important that athletes kind of get to compete wherever possible. It helps, I think, both the athlete and the promotions to just be more open, have more options, and just get the most experience. Because, you know, I've been competing since I was nine years old, and I compete wherever I am able to in all different kinds of rule sets, settings, atmospheres, and places. So, I think it's really important that athletes have that opportunity to just get their names out wherever possible."
While that does leave her with plenty of options, for now, the teenage star can't wait to don the rashguard when she makes the long walk to the global stage of ONE Championship for the first time.

Watch her full interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) here:

Helena Crevar on historic achievement as John Danaher's first female black belt

Helena Crevar earned her BJJ black belt from John Danaher this past June, thus becoming the first female athlete to be awarded the honor by one of the most legendary names in the sport today.

In the same interview with SCMP, Crevar reflected on the moment, saying:

"It's really like a huge honor for me to have been able to do that, and just to train under him, and the whole New Wave Team for these past two and a half years."

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
