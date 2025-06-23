"Hell of a fight," "Now put Fiziev Vs BSD on that Co main" - Fans welcome Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho as UFC Paris main event

The UFC Paris card just got a huge boost, with an exciting middleweight main event officially announced between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho. This five-round clash is set to headline the event on Sept. 6, and fans are already buzzing about the matchup.

Imavov is known for his sharp striking, calm fight IQ, and technical precision. Meanwhile, Borralho has a well-rounded game, solid jiu-jitsu, strong wrestling, and intelligent pressure. With an unbeaten UFC run so far, Borralho has proven he's a serious threat to anyone in the division.

The UFC Paris main event announcement came from MMA Orbit, who shared the update on X (formerly Twitter):

"Nassourdine Imavov will take on Caio Borralho at #UFCParis on September 6th. 5 rounds. Middleweight. Main event."

As soon as the post went up, fans responded with excitement. One user wrote:

"Hell of a fight."

One other fan wrote:

"Now put Fiziev Vs BSD on that Co main (better not be manon fiorot vs Barber)"

Another wrote:

#1 contender fight

Check out more fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Nassourdine Imavov and a UFC rematch fans are hoping for

Nassourdine Imavov has become one of the top contenders in the UFC’s middleweight division. However, he currently finds himself in a tricky position. The title fight between champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev has been booked and he is now scheduled to fight Caio Borralho.

While the title picture remains unclear, many fans in the MMA community want Imavov to face a familiar opponent, the last fighter who challenged du Plessis for the belt. A post on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared this idea, sparking conversation about his potential rematch with Sean Strickland. A fan wrote:

"Him and [Sean] Strickland should run it back if he's not going to get the next title shot."

In response to that post, Imavov’s team shared a message straight from the fighter himself, saying:

"Let him beat a top 5 guy. Let him prove he's worth it like I did, then I'll knock him out!"

Check out the comments below:

