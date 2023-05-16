Following his razor-close decision loss for the bantamweight title, Henry Cejudo contemplated retiring from the sport. He has now seemingly taken a U-turn on that decision. In a rant on social media, the Olympian called for a fight against Merab Dvalishvili as he aims to force his way back into the title picture at 135lbs.

'The Machine' is a friend and training partner of Aljamain Sterling, but has refused to fight the champion on multiple occasions. This is despite being a clear number-one contender in Dana White's eyes. The Georgian is hoping 'Aljo' makes his imminent featherweight debut, which in turn would open the chance for him to fight for gold.

As he makes a decision to remain in the UFC, Henry Cejudo took to social media to once again call for Merab Dvalishvili's head as he lays his eyes on another crack at the bantamweight throne.

"It's not over. I can't let this go like this, I just can't. There's like a fire burning through my veins. A little bit of anger as you want to say. Will, desire, determination... I want Merab's head on a plate. He is the #1 contender. I love this matchup. I love the fact that he's the #1 contender, I love the storyline. The fact him and Aljo are best friends. It's personal now... It puts me in position to fight for the belt again. And I think that's what I'm after now."

Merab has won each of his last nine fights inside the octagon and is in prime position to fight for the title, which could all go away should he lose to 'Triple C' in their rumored clash.

Check out what Henry Cejudo had to say as he continues his tirade towards the European in the video below:

When does Henry Cejudo intend on fighting Merab Dvalishvili?

In the aforementioned video, Henry Cejudo not only laid out plans to fight Merab Dvalishvili, but he also gave an ideal date for the potential matchup.

Rumors are suggesting Aljamain Sterling will put his bantamweight title on the line against Sean O'Malley next time out, with UFC 292 in Boston being targeted for the huge clash.

If all goes to plan, Cejudo wants to compete on the same card as the 135lb championship fight, with a callout of the titleholder likely coming should he get past Merab in their possible bout later this year.

Poll : 0 votes