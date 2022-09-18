"Cory Sandhagen might be the most technically gifted fighter in the UFC bantamweight division" - Henry Cejudo picks a winner and breaks down the fight between Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong in detail 

Ahead of the Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong clash this weekend, Henry Cejudo detailed how each fighter must approach this one. He also speculated on who will get their hand raised on Saturday.

The Chinese sensation has been a force of nature in the bantamweight division. He holds wins over names like Chito Vera, Casey Kenney, and Marlon Moraes. Just twenty-four years of age, the 135lber has an incredible ability to shut his opponents' lights out with his heavy hands and clean technique. He has amassed 8 KO victories in his MMA career so far.

In a recent post on social media, Henry Cejudo shared his idea of how he sees the bantamweight brawl playing out:

"The more you give Cory Sandhagen room, the more he's gonna be able to time that knee as he caught Frankie Edgar. Or even off the open, how he likes to use that left [knee] to the liver. Song Yadong's gonna have to bring it into that phonebooth, this is where he's going to have more success."

Picking Sandhagen as the likely winner, Cejudo said:

"I have to go with Cory Sandhagen. His distance, his ability, his finesse, his timing his fakes, his feints, everything's just a little bit better than what Song Yadong has, so bet the house on Cory Sandhagen, you heard it here first."

'Sandman' is currently enduring a two-fight losing-streak despite putting up a phenomenal display of talent in both outings. It has been almost a whole year since the 30-year-old last competed inside the octagon. The wars against T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan could have lasting damage on his career.

Check out what Henry Cejudo had to say about the upcoming bantamweight showdown in the video below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



Watch the full preview breakdown over at my YouTube! Cory Sandhagen might be the most technically gifted fighter in the UFC bantamweight division (other than myself). For that reason, I have to give him the edge against Song Yadong #UFCVegas60 Watch the full preview breakdown over at my YouTube! youtu.be/OodimaXEoQs Cory Sandhagen might be the most technically gifted fighter in the UFC bantamweight division (other than myself). For that reason, I have to give him the edge against Song Yadong #UFCVegas60 Watch the full preview breakdown over at my YouTube! youtu.be/OodimaXEoQs https://t.co/UP6nwCwp2x

When will Henry Cejudo return to the UFC?

It is widely known that Henry Cejudo is angling for a return to the octagon. Would we ever see 'Triple C' back in competition?

The Olympic gold medalist had been eyeing a fight against Alexander Volkanovski for some time, but that one looks quite unlikely as Volkanovski is looking to move up and challenge for the lightweight title.

A more realistic matchup for Cejudo lies in the bantamweight division. Whether he is instantly ushered into the title picture or has to fight his way back to the top, there is no doubt that the 35-year-old makes an already stacked weight class much better.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far