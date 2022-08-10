"He'll tend to look up at the clock when the fight's getting a little tougher" - Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley needs to work on "psychology" in order to improve as a fighter

Recently, Henry Cejudo took to his YouTube channel to answer fans' questions on a segment of Ask C Anything. One fan presented an imaginary scenario where UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley came to 'Triple C' for help.

The fan asked what technical advice Cejudo would give 'Sugar' to improve his game, and Cejudo spoke to his "psychology" as a fighter. Cejudo believes that although O'Malley is technically sound, he needs to make improvements in this area, stating:

"For Sean he needs experience of going through grit. Yeah he's technical... but he's gonna have to know what it's like to really have composure when he's doing things, because he'll tend to look up at the clock when the fight's getting a little tougher. He'll do things like that, and those are all no-nos man. So, I would really have to work on the psychology with a guy like that."

Cejudo is suggesting that O'Malley is looking at the clock when the going gets tougher, but O'Malley would beg to differ. His tendency to check the time remaining in the round is no secret, and he's been asked about it before by the likes of Daniel Cormier. O'Malley has claimed that this habit is more about being "energy sufficient," describing how it allows him to know whether he should pace himself or empty the tank.

Henry Cejudo questions whether Sean O'Malley can "take pain," claims he "breaks"

Henry Cejudo went on in his segment to further question O'Malley's heart, essentially saying he can dish out punishment that he can't receive. Although 'Triple C' admitted O'Malley is a good fighter, he said taking pain is a different story.

Cejudo speaks from experience in this regard, as he has been very candid about the adversity he faced in both his wrestling and MMA career. When it comes to O'Malley's ability in this aspect, Cejudo said:

"Just because your good doesn't mean you can take pain. And that's another thing is, can Sean O'Malley take pain? You can give it, but can you take it? ... As you guys know man, Sean will break. And that's just the reality. Hate it or love it, the dog's on top."

Henry Cejudo has been active of late, coming at almost all the top bantamweight contenders. O'Malley seems to be a favorite target of Cejudo, however, with him notoriously crashing his backstage interview after his most recent fight with Pedro Munhoz.

